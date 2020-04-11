Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: PM Modi to discuss lockdown extension with CMs today; global toll crosses 1,00,000

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: The bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was donned with a mask by unknown persons at Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad (Express photo Javed Raja)
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: More than 100,000 people have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus, with nearly 70 per cent of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally. Meanwhile, India has reported 6,760 cases of COVID-19 so far, including 206 deaths, and 515 patients who have been treated and discharged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak to chief ministers Saturday to decide whether the 21-day lockdown, enforced to contain the transmission of the virus, should continue beyond April 14 or not. After Odisha, Punjab became the second state to extend the 21-day lockdown till May 1.
With the virus still having a foothold in most countries in the world, the World Health Organisation warned any premature lifting of restrictions imposed to control the pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence. 100,661 people have been killed, including 70,245 in Europe, since the virus first emerged in China in December. Italy has the highest number of deaths with 18,849, followed by the United States with 17,925 and 15,843 in Spain.
Medics arrive for COVID-19 duty at a Jabalpur locality. (PTI)
After Odisha, Punjab became the second state Friday to extend the 21-day lockdown till May 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a video conference with cabinet ministers today, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Prediction by experts about spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening.” He added that the government is preparing itself and gearing up for such a situation.
This development comes two days after the Centre said it was mulling over the extension of the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he would hold another round of discussions with the chief ministers on April 11 before taking a final decision.
Apple and Google on Friday announced a partnership in which the two tech giants will help governments and health agencies track the spread of the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology. Both companies are launching a tracing tool for iOS and Android through which it would be easier to notify people via smartphone if they come into contact with someone with the Covid-19.
The two companies will launch an API (or developer tool) in May that will “enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities.” The apps are set to be made available via the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store. Such collaboration between the two tech giants, both running their own competing smartphones and operating systems, is unprecedented in more ways than one.
The Union Health Ministry recently recommended the use of homemade face masks for those stepping out of their houses, saying this would “help in protecting the community at large” from the coronavirus pandemic. This week, few states and cities like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Mumbai made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) also recently recommended wearing face masks in public places.
A Buddhist monk wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus casts his early vote for the upcoming parliamentary election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
While China lifted its lockdown in Wuhan on Wednesday, countries are still reporting a surge in the number of cases. Once the curve starts to flatten, countries may brainstorm on making masks compulsory for everyone in public spaces to avoid a second wave of infections. However, the efficacy of face masks in protecting against infection is debatable.
Italy, one of the worst affected countries in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, is gaining local support through the mafia gangs in the country who are distributing free food to poor families.
The country which has reported nearly 18,279 deaths is staring at a major economic crisis. However, in the past few weeks, videos have surfaced of known Mafia gangs delivering essential goods and free food to poor families in quarantine who have run out of cash, the Guardian reported. These gangs are helping out families in the poorest soutern regions of Campania, Calabria, Sicily and Pugulia.
On a day the capital recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases — the highest single-day jump so far — the Delhi government declared East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden “coronavirus-free”, saying no new cases have been reported in the area for the past 10 days. Dilshad Garden had been identified as one of 10 hotspots in the country last month. This was after a 38-year-old woman, who had returned to Delhi from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for COVID-19 and was eventually linked to several others, including a mohalla clinic doctor, testing positive.
Lieutenant-Governor G C Murmu on Friday said that restrictions will continue in the 34 red zones of Jammu and Kashmir even after April 14. Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number in J&K to 209. Referring to the 24 red zones in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu, Murmu said, “We have decided to undertake intensive surveillance and care at that those places. If we test them and treat them, I do not think there will be further increase in the number of positive cases as most districts in the UT are still not affected by the disease.”
A nationwide shutdown of schools may have “limited benefit” in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 even as its economic and social costs are high, a paper, published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health this week, has found. India had announced a countrywide classroom shutdown on March 16 as one of the measures to contain the spread of infections. According to UNESCO, till date, the pandemic has pulled more than 90 per cent of the world’s student population out of schools and universities. Read more
The global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.