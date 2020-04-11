Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: PM Modi to discuss lockdown extension with CMs today; global toll crosses 1,00,000

Medics arrive for COVID-19 duty at a Jabalpur locality. (PTI)

After Odisha, Punjab became the second state Friday to extend the 21-day lockdown till May 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a video conference with cabinet ministers today, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Prediction by experts about spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening.” He added that the government is preparing itself and gearing up for such a situation.

This development comes two days after the Centre said it was mulling over the extension of the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he would hold another round of discussions with the chief ministers on April 11 before taking a final decision.

Apple and Google on Friday announced a partnership in which the two tech giants will help governments and health agencies track the spread of the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology. Both companies are launching a tracing tool for iOS and Android through which it would be easier to notify people via smartphone if they come into contact with someone with the Covid-19.

The two companies will launch an API (or developer tool) in May that will “enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities.” The apps are set to be made available via the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store. Such collaboration between the two tech giants, both running their own competing smartphones and operating systems, is unprecedented in more ways than one.

The Union Health Ministry recently recommended the use of homemade face masks for those stepping out of their houses, saying this would “help in protecting the community at large” from the coronavirus pandemic. This week, few states and cities like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Mumbai made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) also recently recommended wearing face masks in public places.

While China lifted its lockdown in Wuhan on Wednesday, countries are still reporting a surge in the number of cases. Once the curve starts to flatten, countries may brainstorm on making masks compulsory for everyone in public spaces to avoid a second wave of infections. However, the efficacy of face masks in protecting against infection is debatable.

Italy, one of the worst affected countries in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, is gaining local support through the mafia gangs in the country who are distributing free food to poor families.

The country which has reported nearly 18,279 deaths is staring at a major economic crisis. However, in the past few weeks, videos have surfaced of known Mafia gangs delivering essential goods and free food to poor families in quarantine who have run out of cash, the Guardian reported. These gangs are helping out families in the poorest soutern regions of Campania, Calabria, Sicily and Pugulia.

