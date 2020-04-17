Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: As India ramps up testing, 5 lakh kits arrive from China, cases near 13,000

The tests are only for surveillance and should not be used for diagnosis. (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

WITH FOUR days to go for conditional easing of restrictions in specific areas, as India ramps up testing - the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours crossed 30,000 for the first time on Thursday - the first consignment of 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits has arrived from China.

Indicating that more testing kits are on their way, Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to China tweeted: “A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits have been despatched early today from Guangzhou Airport to India.”

This means that rapid tests, where the results take take less than 30 minutes, can be used in the 170 hotspots across the country, as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Children in masks during a magic performance at a shelter in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

However, as the ICMR reiterated on Thursday, the tests are only for surveillance and should not be used for diagnosis.

“We have received 5 lakh kits (from China): 2 lakh from a company called Nuzon and 3 lakh from another called Wantro. They have a sensitivity of over 80%. One needs to understand that these are serological tests. This is not for early diagnosis because it takes time for antibodies to develop. This is for surveillance in hotspots, to periodically check the spread of the disease,” said Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases, ICMR.

Meanwhile, in a significant development for COVID-19 diagnosis and testing in India, a reputable medical institute in Kerala has been successful in developing a low-cost diagnostic testing kit that can give results of the viral infection in two hours. A release from the Union Ministry of Science and Technology said Thursday that a team of clinicians and scientists at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram has been able to come up with a test kit which is deemed highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 N-gene and can detect two regions of the gene, which will ensure that the test does not fail even if one region of the viral gene undergoes mutation during its current spread.

A Pre-primary student taking her classes online during the lockdown in North Kashmir's Bandipora. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

In another news, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided to suspend the tournament till further notice. The cricket body released a statement in this regard that stated that keeping the health and safety of the cricketers in mind, BCCI along with all the associates involved with IPL have decided to commence the tournament only when it feels safe to conduct.

A man relaxes on a bench in London, next to a sculpture of Paddington Bear, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

On the international front, the UK government is preparing to formally extend the initial three-week strict social distancing measures imposed last month to try and curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the country’s death toll from COVID-19 crosses 12,868. Europe was still in the "eye of the storm" of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization warned Thursday, as parts of the continent moved to ease restrictions but others extended lockdowns and postponed major events.

Read more news on coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, the world:

Explained: Guidelines for non-immigrant visa holders in the US amid COVID-19

Government offices to reopen with senior staff from April 20

In Mumbai, migrants lose hope, money: For how long, they ask

Govt wants to use PMJAY for free coronavirus testing in private labs, but 2 cr families missing from database

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

-How coronavirus attacks, step by step

-Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

-Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

-How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

-Can coronavirus damage your brain?