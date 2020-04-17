Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: As India ramps up testing, 5 lakh kits arrive from China, cases near 13,000

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: 826 new cases and 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total to 12,759 cases (1,515 recovered) and 420 deaths. Globally, the death toll has passed 140,000, with nearly two thirds of all fatalities in Europe

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2020 2:02:24 am
A team of health professionals holds a medical check up at a Panchkula area (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Over two months after the country reported its first coronavirus case, and as total number of cases near 13,000, India on Thursday received the first consignment of 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China. This, as the country tested 30,000 samples in a day for the first time.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state, with the total number of cases at 3,202 and 194 deaths, followed by Delhi with 1,640 infections and 38 deaths. 826 new cases and 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 12,759 cases (1,515 recovered) and 420 deaths. Besides, twenty-five Indian citizens overseas have died due to COVID-19 and 3,336 have been infected so far, official sources said. Sources said that while 35,000 foreign nationals from 48 countries have been evacuated from India, there are no plans to evacuate Indians from overseas as of now.

With the virus gaining foothold in several countries, the global death toll has passed 140,000, with nearly two thirds of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally. In total, 140,902 people have died of the virus, including 92,900 in Europe, the hardest hit continent in the world. There are now more than 2.1 million recorded infections globally. The United States has the most deaths with 31,590 fatalities, followed by Italy with 22,170 and Spain’s 19,130. (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has neared 13,000, including 420 deaths, with Maharashtra being the worst affected state at over 3,000 cases. Having received the first consignment of 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China, the country is expected to ramp up testing. Follow LIVE updates

02:02 (IST)17 Apr 2020
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 1,40,000

With the virus gaining a foothold in several countries, the global death toll has passed 140,000, with nearly two-thirds of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally. In total, 140,902 people have died of the virus, including 92,900 in Europe, the hardest hit continent in the world.

Health Department nurses collect samples from doctors, paramedics and police officers at a drive-thru checkpoint to perform molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus virus, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP)
01:51 (IST)17 Apr 2020
Covid-19: In India, total number of cases near 13,000

Over two months after the country reported its first coronavirus case, and as total number of cases near 13,000, India on Thursday received the first consignment of 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China. 

The tests are only for surveillance and should not be used for diagnosis. (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

WITH FOUR days to go for conditional easing of restrictions in specific areas, as India ramps up testing - the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours crossed 30,000 for the first time on Thursday - the first consignment of 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits has arrived from China.

Indicating that more testing kits are on their way, Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to China tweeted: “A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits have been despatched early today from Guangzhou Airport to India.”

This means that rapid tests, where the results take take less than 30 minutes, can be used in the 170 hotspots across the country, as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Children in masks during a magic performance at a shelter in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

However, as the ICMR reiterated on Thursday, the tests are only for surveillance and should not be used for diagnosis.

“We have received 5 lakh kits (from China): 2 lakh from a company called Nuzon and 3 lakh from another called Wantro. They have a sensitivity of over 80%. One needs to understand that these are serological tests. This is not for early diagnosis because it takes time for antibodies to develop. This is for surveillance in hotspots, to periodically check the spread of the disease,” said Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases, ICMR.

Meanwhile, in a significant development for COVID-19 diagnosis and testing in India, a reputable medical institute in Kerala has been successful in developing a low-cost diagnostic testing kit that can give results of the viral infection in two hours. A release from the Union Ministry of Science and Technology said Thursday that a team of clinicians and scientists at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram has been able to come up with a test kit which is deemed highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 N-gene and can detect two regions of the gene, which will ensure that the test does not fail even if one region of the viral gene undergoes mutation during its current spread.

A Pre-primary student taking her classes online during the lockdown in North Kashmir's Bandipora. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

In another news, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided to suspend the tournament till further notice. The cricket body released a statement in this regard that stated that keeping the health and safety of the cricketers in mind, BCCI along with all the associates involved with IPL have decided to commence the tournament only when it feels safe to conduct.

A man relaxes on a bench in London, next to a sculpture of Paddington Bear, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

On the international front, the UK government is preparing to formally extend the initial three-week strict social distancing measures imposed last month to try and curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the country’s death toll from COVID-19 crosses 12,868. Europe was still in the "eye of the storm" of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization warned Thursday, as parts of the continent moved to ease restrictions but others extended lockdowns and postponed major events.

