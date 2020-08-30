Covid-19: These are the top five most-affected countries

A health worker getting ready to conduct Covid-19 tests in Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Covid-19 cases crossed the 25-million mark globally on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker, as India reported a worldwide record for daily new cases, with 78,761 infections in the past 24 hours. The tally exceeds the one-day increase of 77,299 reported by the United States in mid-July, signalling that the disease’s epicentre has shifted to India from the United States and Latin America.

According to Johns Hopkins data, India is third behind the United States and Brazil in total caseload, but has consistently outpaced both the countries in new daily cases since August 7, fuelled by a spike in infections in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Odisha and Telangana.

The data shows it has taken about three weeks for the global caseload to jump by 5 million cases to 25 million. It took 19, 24 and 39 days respectively to add 5 million cases to the 20 million, 15 million and 10 million marks. The rate of new daily cases has slowed to around 1.2 per cent over August so far.

Los Angeles Unified School District students attend online classes at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo) Los Angeles Unified School District students attend online classes at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

The outbreak in Brazil and India was reported around the same time, in early March, though the first three cases in India had been detected at the end of January itself. The United States had started to get the first infections around the second week of January. But the early and complete national lockdown in India slowed down the spread of the disease, while the United States and Brazil saw a rapid increase in the infections during this time, which has started to decline recently.

These are the top 5 Covid-19 affected countries:

1) The United States

In the United States, metrics on new cases and deaths have gradually started declining but it remains the worst-hit country, with over 5.9 million cases and 182,779 fatalities. Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in June and July, the daily average number of new coronavirus cases reported in the US has been declining for weeks now, data shows. From a peak average of 68,634 cases on July 22, cases over the past week averaged about 42,006. In fact, the US recorded its lowest number of cases in more than two months last week on August 23, reporting 34,575 cases. However, what has been in focus in the US recently is the first documented case of Covid-19 reinfection in a 25-year-old Nevada man.

Student from the Baccarelli Institute, Palloma Izidio, 22, plays music on the street at Heliopolis, a poor neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. During the coronavirus Student from the Baccarelli Institute, Palloma Izidio, 22, plays music on the street at Heliopolis, a poor neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. During the coronavirus pandemic , the group is doing small performances to bring some joy and music to the people that live in the favela. (AP Photo)

2) Brazil

Brazil has now more than three million recoveries from Covid-19, while the country’s death toll surpassed 120,000 even as daily new cases and fatalities have begun to stabilize in recent weeks. Compared to the last week of July, when Brazil recorded 45,000 average cases daily and 7,677 deaths, the South American nation has seen an average of 37,000 cases from August 23-19. The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected, with more than 650,000 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro.

3) India

The country has been registering over 70,000 cases for the last four days. A record single-day spike of 78,761 cases took India’s Covid-19 tally to 35,42,733, on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of recoveries has surged to 27,13,933 pushing the recovery rate to 76.61 per cent while the fatality rate has declined to 1.79 per cent. “The global comparison depicted that India has one of the lowest cases per million (2,424) and deaths per million (44) compared to the global average of 3,161 and 107.2 respectively,” the Health Ministry has said.

No No social distancing maintained in Old Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

4) Russia

Russia has the fourth largest caseload in the world, with a nationwide tally nearing one million and 17,045 deaths. For the first time since mid-May, the average daily cases of coronavirus in Russia has gone below the 4000-mark in the week ending August 29. While the daily average number of new coronavirus cases has been above the 6,500 mark for most of July, cases have not risen above 5,300 in August so far.

5) Peru

Peru surpassed 600,000 coronavirus cases and has the highest fatality rate in Latin America. According to JHU data, there have been 639,435 confirmed cases and 28,607 related deaths. Interestingly, Peru has the highest coronavirus death rate in Latin America at about 78.6 per 100,000 people, surpassing regional neighbours Chile and Brazil.

