COVID-19: CDC, top US health body, adds three new symptoms to its list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its existing list. The US health protection agency has included congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea as possible indicators of the infection. Till now 12 symptoms of the virus have been identified by the agency.

The new symptoms will join the federal agency’s list that already included fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat. According to the health body’s website, people suffering from COVID-19 could exhibit a varying combination of symptoms and the severity of the illness may differ from case to case.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” a disclaimer on the website reads. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, the federal health agency has warned.

At the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the body’s list of symptoms was limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath. In April, the CDC added six new symptoms — chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. The previously-listed COVID indicator — ‘shortness of breath’ — was later updated to ‘shortness of breath or difficulty breathing’.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University, the number of worldwide coronavirus cases is inching closer to the 10 million mark. Over 497,000 deaths have been recorded over the last few months. In India, there are close to 5.28 infections and over 16,000 deaths.

