COVID-19 cases emerge in Haryana’s Nuh, 3 who attended Jamaat at Nizamuddin test positive

Haryana’s Nuh district reported its first cases of the coronavirus epidemic on Friday with three people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, testing positive. Officials have traced over 250 people, who had visited Nizamuddin, in the district so far. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 64 including the 21 who have been cured and discharged.

According to the officials, the samples of these three people were among the nine samples which had been sent for testing on Thursday after they developed symptoms. These samples had been sent to PGI Rohtak on Wednesday night.

“Three of the nine samples we had sent for testing have returned positive today, the results of the remaining are negative. All three of the people who have tested positive hail from Kerela. They were traced in Mewat on the same evening they arrived, on Wednesday, but had also visited Palwal before that,” said Nuh Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav.

“We have started the process of tracing their contacts. Eleven of those who they had been in immediate contact with, have been traced so far and their samples will be sent for testing as well,” he said.

On Thursday, the officials had said a total of 195 Indian citizens from different parts of the country and 57 foreign citizens, who had gone for the Jamaat, have been traced so far.

