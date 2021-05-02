Covid-19: 7-day complete lockdown in Haryana from May 3

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at IDC Colony, during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

A complete lockdown will be imposed in Haryana for a week from May 3 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, state health minister Anil Vij said Sunday.

The decision to impose a complete lockdown comes as the state has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases and related deaths. The number of active cases crossed the one-lakh mark for the first time on Saturday.

3 मई दिन सोमवार से 7 दिन के लिए सारे हरियाणा में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन घोषित । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021

Earlier, weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts of the state.

Haryana on Saturday had registered 125 COVID fatalities, taking the death toll in the state to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,01,566.

Late last month, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had dismissed the idea of imposing a lockdown in the state, reiterating that the Covid-19 situation in Haryana was under control. Khattar also emphasised that there was no shortage of oxygen or any other drugs required to treat Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Haryana began vaccinating people in the age group of 18-44 years from today.

“Covid vaccination of above 18 years of age to start in Haryana from tomorrow in all districts at the designated centres,” Vij had tweeted Saturday night.

To vaccinate people in the age group of 18-44, Haryana has sought 67 lakh vaccine doses.