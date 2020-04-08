Maharashtra: 8 test positive for Covid-19 in Yavatmal, authorities suspect ‘community spread’

Yavatmal had recorded three positive patients in the earlier lot who were discharged after successful treatment, nearly a week ago. (Representational Image) Yavatmal had recorded three positive patients in the earlier lot who were discharged after successful treatment, nearly a week ago. (Representational Image)

Eight people from Yavatmal in Maharashtra who were part of the Tablighi event in Delhi last month, have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, district authorities said.

“We had picked up 55 persons who had participated in the Tablighi event at Delhi last month on the basis of information that we had. We have put all of them in quarantine recently and seven of them and one local contact tested positive on Wednesday. Rest of them tested negative,” Yavatmal Collector D M Singh told The Indian Express.

Singh said, “We have a total of 65 people quarantined in the Government Medical College in the district which includes seven with with an international travel history and one is our own hospital staffer.”

He added that all eight who tested positive are asymptomatic. “And that’s a worrying matter since it could be a pointer of community spread,” he shared.

When asked if those who tested negative among the Tablighi group could return home, he replied with a negative and said, “We will be sending their samples once again after five days.”

Yavatmal had recorded three positive patients in the earlier lot who were discharged after successful treatment, nearly a week ago.

Meanwhile, three more have tested positive in Amravati, where one person died of COVID-19 on March 28. The three new cases are relatives of the deceased— wife and two brothers— whose reports came late on Tuesday evening.

Akola also reported one more infection on Wednesday, taking the city’s tally to two. Meanwhile, in Buldhana district, the tally rose to 11 after one case came up.

Taking a total of all the districts, the number of coronavirus-affected people in Vidarbha has now touched 50 positive cases with three deaths — one each from Nagpur, Buldana and Amravti.

The only four districts that haven’t reported any positive case of Covid-19 so far are Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Wardha and Chandrapur.

