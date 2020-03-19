Quarantined should wear coloured wristbands, bid to bring all Gujaratis home: Nitin Patel

Yesterday (Wednesday), the Gujarat government quarantined 48 passengers from seven highly affected countries at a five star hotel. (AP file Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File) Yesterday (Wednesday), the Gujarat government quarantined 48 passengers from seven highly affected countries at a five star hotel. (AP file Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File)

People suspected to be having primary symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) and are quarantined will have to wear a coloured wristbands. This will not only help distinguish those in quarantine, but will also serve as a warning that people wearing such bands are not meant to move around in public spaces, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday.

Addressing the Gujarat Assembly, Patel also said the government was working to bring back all Gujaratis who are stranded overseas. “Hotel arrangements are being made at the expense of Gujarat government for passengers who are found even having primary symptoms like cold, fever and cough. Such passengers arriving at the airports have to be kept in isolation for first 24 hours as per the latest directive of the Government of India. This is only for observing them,” he said.

“After the first 24 hours are over and if the health of the passenger does not deteriorate, they will be allowed to go to home. But even after they go home, it is mandatory for them to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Our health department officials will follow up on such passengers on daily basis and check for symptoms,” said Patel while replying to a supplementary question asked during the Question Hour.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the Gujarat government quarantined 48 passengers from seven highly affected countries at a Grand Mercure — a five star hotel — in GIFT City at Gandhinagar, and 45 others at the boys hostel in Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.

“Just yesterday, I ordered the heath department to take steps to distinguish such passengers who are coming in large numbers. There are states, which are stamping them. We do not want to do that. I have ordered that they should be made to wear a coloured wristband made of plastic or any other material. This will help know that the person wearing it is not meant to move around in public till the 14-day quarantine period is over,” said Patel who also handles the health portfolio.

“If someone has a symptom, they should be admitted to an isolation ward in a hospital,” he said adding a three-tier health check for coronavirus is being undertaken at both the international airports at Ahmedabad and Surat.

During the Question Hour, BJP MLA from Surat West, Purnesh, Modi wanted to know that apart from international passengers, whether people arriving from the virus-affected states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will be screened for symptoms. Nitin Patel said, “I wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take care of the health of (Congress) MLAs from Gujarat… he had tweeted and taken notice of the matter. It is not just MLAs that the government is taking care of. We are also worried about our students who are overseas. This morning I got a call, that a student from Ahmedabad has been left behind alone in Philippines. I have told the Chief Secretary to get in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and bring back safely all the Gujaratis who have gone for education, business, work or tourism.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd