Coronavirus latest update, March 31: Italy to extend lockdown, World Bank warning for Asian markets

Coronavirus Country Wise Cases Latest Update Today: At least 777,286 people around the world are known to have been infected by coronavirus since the outbreak began. While 164,435 have recovered, over 37,000 people have died. The number of deaths related to coronavirus in the US has passed 3,000, according to date from Johns Hopkins University. The US has the highest number of cases in the world, at over 160,000 – just under double the cases in China, where the outbreak began. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said more than 1 million Americans had been tested for the coronavirus, which he called a milestone.

Here are key developments worldwide:

China hopes to re-open other provinces

China on Tuesday reported just one new death from the coronavirus and 48 new cases, all of them were imported. In Wuhan, no new domestic cases were reported, bringing the city closer to being re-opened to the rest of Hubei province and, eventually, the country. China has recorded 81,518 cases since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in December, and 3,305 deaths. A total of 76,052 virus patients have been released, and 2,161 remain in care.

Italy to extend lockdown

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Italy will follow the recommendation of scientists and extend a nationwide lockdown at least until April 12. The lockdown decree currently runs until April 3. Speranza says the national scientific technical committee recommended “extending the containment measures at least until Easter,” April 12. Italy has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 11,600 deaths of infected persons. The country has been under lockdown for three weeks now.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis’ vicar for Rome has tested positive for the coronavirus in the first case of a cardinal close to the pope known to be infected. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis had been in touch with Francis in recent weeks — apparently not in person, however- – over the cardinal’s initial decision to close all Rome churches in line with an Italian government shutdown decree.

US ‘faces hundreds of thousands of deaths’

As many as 200,000 people in the US may die even if Washington plays its response to the outbreak “almost perfectly”, according Dr Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House coronavirus taskforce. And the total would be far worse if the nation reopened. Those stark predictions grew even more tangible and harrowing when paired with televised images of body bags lined up at a New York City hospital not far from where Trump grew up in Queens.

“If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 fatalities,” she told NBC News’ Today. We don’t even want to see that … the best-case scenario would be 100% of Americans doing precisely what is required, but we’re not sure … that all of America is responding in a uniform way to protect one another.”

USNS Comfort has arrived in NYC. It’s passing World Trade Center right now on the Hudson River. I can hear cheering from Jersey City. pic.twitter.com/a7kTK2dmQh — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is coordinating with the Indian government to evacuate stranded American citizens from India who have expressed interest to return to the US, a top official here has said. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee told reporters during a teleconference on Monday that the US had brought back some 25,000 of its citizens from 50 countries and another 9,000, including those from India, have expressed their interest to return to America in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world.

France suffers its worst daily death toll

French health authorities report 418 new deaths, taking the total in the country to 3,024. It has become the fourth nation to cross the 3,000 fatalities threshold after China, Italy and Spain.

The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

World Bank sees outbreak taking a big toll on Asia’s economy

The World Bank is estimating that the cornavirus outbreak will cause economic growth to slow down significantly this year in China and other East Asian-Pacific countries, throwing millions into poverty. Under a worse-case scenario, the region could suffer its sharpest downturn since a devastating currency crisis more than two decades ago, the bank said in an updated forecast released Monday. The bank’s report projects that growth in the region would slow to 2.1% this year from 5.8 per cent in 2019 under a “baseline” forecast in which economic recovery takes hold this summer. More than 11 million people could fall into poverty in the region under the worse-case scenario, the bank estimates. That’s in stark contrast to its earlier forecast that growth would be sufficient this year to lift 35 million people out of poverty.

