Coronavirus latest update, March 30: Highest number of positive cases in US, New York sees over 1,000 deaths

Emergency medical workers wear protective masks due to COVID-19 concerns while delivering a patient to the emergency room at Brooklyn Hospital Center. (AP) Emergency medical workers wear protective masks due to COVID-19 concerns while delivering a patient to the emergency room at Brooklyn Hospital Center. (AP)

Coronavirus Country Wise Cases Latest Update Today: The global tally of the number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed seven lakh on Monday, with the US recording the highest number of cases with over 1,30,000 testing positive. And the worst affected state in the US is New York, which has over 1,000 deaths. US President Donald Trump said the death rate in the country would likely peak in another two weeks. So far the over death toll is 2,460 from the respiratory disease, according to a Reuters tally.

President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, after a top medical adviser warned that more than 1,00,000 Americans could die from the pandemic.

“The peak, the highest point of death rate, is likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump told a coronavirus briefing in the White House Rose Garden, flanked by top advisers and business leaders, “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” he added.

Watch: Construction work for a coronavirus field hospital in Central Park, New York, began on Sunday and is expected to be operational on Tuesday https://t.co/OX30til4Or pic.twitter.com/YyQQAp7vnI — TIME (@TIME) March 30, 2020

The country registered 518 new coronavirus-linked deaths within a span of 24 hours on Sunday, according to data published Sunday by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 2,500 people have died so far.

The death toll in New York, the worst affected state in the US, surpassed 1,000 on Sunday, less than a month after the first case was reported. Most of those deaths have come in just the past few days.

The total number of statewide deaths isn’t expected to be released until Monday, but with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state’s total fatalities stood over 1,000.

A man is framed by the Manhattan bridge as he exercises below the FDR drive in Lower Manhattan. (AP) A man is framed by the Manhattan bridge as he exercises below the FDR drive in Lower Manhattan. (AP)

Italy’s ‘very long’ lockdown to only end gradually

As the toll due to Covid-19 rose rose by 756, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government prepared Italians for a “very long” lockdown that, officials claimed, would only be lifted gradually despite its economic hardship and traumatic impact on daily lives.

“The measures expiring on April 3 will inevitably be extended,” Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia told Italy’s Sky TG24 television. “I think that, at the moment, talking about re-opening is inappropriate and irresponsible,” he added.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, cemetery workers in protective suits clean tombs at the Babaoshan cemetery in Beijing. (AP) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, cemetery workers in protective suits clean tombs at the Babaoshan cemetery in Beijing. (AP)

Coronavirus: China reports 4 deaths, 31 new cases

Thirty-one new cases of coronavirus, including 30 imported ones, were reported in China while the death toll reached 3,304 with four more fatalities, health officials said on Monday.

In its daily report, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland were reported on Sunday, of which 30 were imported, taking their total number to 723. A new domestic case was reported in Gansu province, it said.

Iran defends virus response as Syria reports first death

Iran’s president on Sunday lashed out at criticism of authorities’ lagging response to the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, saying the government has to weigh economic concerns as it takes measures to contain the pandemic.

A private hospital in Mazandaran (one of Iran’s provinces dealing with high numbers of infected) has been converted into a hospital full of coronavirus patients. Today they held an impromptu concert featuring music by Tehrangeles pop singer Moein in an effort to keep spirits up. pic.twitter.com/dt5uHZzKJg — mahsa alimardani 🌒 مثلا (@maasalan) March 24, 2020

Syria meanwhile reported the first fatality from the virus in the war-torn country, which has five confirmed infections. According to state news agency SANA, a woman died upon reaching an emergency room and tested positive for the virus, without saying where it happened.

“Health is a principle for us, but the production and security of society is also a principle for us,” Rouhani said at a Cabinet meeting. “We must put these principles together to reach a final decision,” he added.

Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like “Home” and “Pickup Man”, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.

#RIP Joe Diffie, one of our first Country Music Night acts. 😢 Here he is performing Pickup Man after a game back in 1995. pic.twitter.com/xlEOaIXVdC — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) March 29, 2020

Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie’s publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to complications from coronavirus.

Cruise ships begin transiting Panama Canal

The Panama Canal Authority says two cruise ships carrying more than 1,800 passengers and crew, including some infected with COVID-19, had begun transiting the canal. The announcement came after the passengers on the Zaandam and its sister ship the Rotterdam received mixed signals about their fate. While Panamanian officials said they would let the ships through the canal, Holland America Lines said it had not been given official permission and the mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said he didn’t want it to dock near his city as planned, at least without extensive precautions.

When a zoo in Australia began live-streaming its animals during the coronavirus outbreak, they didn’t expect a dancing zookeeper to steal the show. https://t.co/9qFVRBenwH pic.twitter.com/1nwgiVQrlo — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2020

On Sunday evening, the canal authority released a statement saying the ships had started transiting the canal.

Holland America Lines said Friday that four people aboard the Zaandam had died, though the cause was not reported _ and at least two had tested positive for COVD-19. It has been at sea since leaving Argentina on March 7.

Australia: Three crew members evacuated from ship

Paramedics evacuated three crew members from a cruise ship that has become Australia’s largest source of the new coronavirus. The three patients are not Australian citizens and were taken from the Ruby Princess to a Sydney hospital, New South Wales state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said on Monday.

Authorities in the country have been criticized for allowing 2,700 passengers and crew to disembark when the ship docked in Sydney on March 19 despite COVID-19 test results remaining unknown. Many of the passengers traveled interstate and overseas before the health risk was known.

Seven passengers onboard the Artania cruise ship, moored off the coast of Western Australia, have now tested positive for coronavirus. @Rob7Scott reports. https://t.co/hDqwPyBAwc #TheLatest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/I6eiwkHTWI — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) March 26, 2020

More than 300 people have contracted the virus from the ship, including two women, aged 77 and 75, who died. More than 1,100 crew remain on board in quarantine. Ruby Princess’ owner Carnival Corp. said in a statement the three crew members were suffering acute respiratory symptoms.

South Korea sees fresh Covid-19 cases

South Korea has reported 78 new cases of the coronavirus and six more deaths, bringing its totals to 9,661 infections and 158 fatalities. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday at least 476 infections so far have been linked to recent arrivals from abroad with most of them being detected over the past two weeks.

A box with supplies is seen outside a tent as a Samaritan’s Purse crew works on building a 68 bed emergency field hospital specially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York’s Central Park across from The Mount Sinai Hospital. (AP) A box with supplies is seen outside a tent as a Samaritan’s Purse crew works on building a 68 bed emergency field hospital specially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York’s Central Park across from The Mount Sinai Hospital. (AP)

Brazilian President downplays risk of Covid-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continued to defy calls from health officials to prevent gatherings that might spread the new coronavirus, posting videos of himself gathering small crowds in several neighborhoods in the capital of Brasilia.

Fans aren’t allowed into football matches in Brazil because of the coronavirus. That’s not stopping commentators from carrying on as usual!#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/wdQRg3ZEuY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 15, 2020

Bolsonaro has downplayed the risks of COVID-19, calling it a “little flu” that largely threatens the elderly and most vulnerable. While he has urged the citizens to self-isolate, he has also stressed the need to keep Brazil’s economy running.

“The virus is here, we’re going to have to confront it. Confront it like a man, not a boy!” Bolsonaro told supporters outside his official residence on Sunday. “We’re all going to die one day.”

As of Sunday, the Brazilian Health Ministry had reported 3,904 confirmed cases and 114 deaths linked to COVID-19.

