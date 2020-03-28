Coronavirus latest update March 28: Xi to share Covid-19 data with Trump; New York sees most cases in the US

A staff member of Odyssey House Louisiana, which runs a drive-through testing site for the coronavirus disease, waves to passing vehicles to try to alert the community about testing taking place at OHL in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. (Reuters) A staff member of Odyssey House Louisiana, which runs a drive-through testing site for the coronavirus disease, waves to passing vehicles to try to alert the community about testing taking place at OHL in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. (Reuters)

Coronavirus update: The number of Covid-19 cases continued to surge worldwide with as many as 27,000 deaths till Saturday morning. Italy has the highest number of deaths at 9,134, followed by Spain (5,138) and China (3,174). The United States leads in the number of COVID-19 cases with 104,007 infections confirmed so far, followed by Italy (86,498) and China (81,906).

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that the global economy has entered a recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought several countries to a halt.

Over 850 Covid-19 cases in India

The number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday even as the country continued to observe a 21-day lockdown till April 15 to contain the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, 19 people have died while 78 patients have been discharged so far. Maharashtra on Saturday reported six new cases with the tally rising to 159, while Gujarat reported six new cases with the total number in the state at 53.

World has entered recession, says IMF

The IMF said the world is in the face of a devastating impact due to the coronavirus pandemic and has clearly entered a recession. However, it projected a recovery next year.

“We have reassessed the prospects for growth for 2020 and 2021. It is now clear that we have entered a recession as bad or worse than in 2009. We do project recovery in 2021,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters at a news conference.

US has most Covid-19 cases; New York epicentre

The United States has registered over 1,00,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed. The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases. Read our explainer on why New York is the epicentre of the US’ outbreak

New York City is the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Colleen Smith’s account and footage gives us a rare look inside an emergency room on the frontlines. https://t.co/V5hnPsaqCS pic.twitter.com/J4oexwH9ki — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 26, 2020

The death rate in the country based on confirmed cases is about 1.5 per cent, compared to around 10.5 per cent in Italy, AFP reported. This death rate figure could fall, as greater testing reveals more people who are positive but asymptomatic.

South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported 146 new cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths, bringing its total to 9,478 cases and 144 deaths. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 4,811 people have been released from hospitals as of Saturday, marking the first time the number of recoveries exceeded the number of people remaining under treatment since the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 21.

South Korea is tightening border controls and began enforcing two-week quarantines on South Korean nationals and foreigners with long-term stay visas arriving from the United States on Friday. Similar quarantines had already been in place for passengers coming from Europe.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun on Saturday called for Seoul and other local governments to strengthen their monitoring on South Koreans who returned from overseas after some of them triggered public anger by breaking quarantine and traveling to other regions before testing positive.

China to share coronavirus data with US: Donald Trump

China will share its data related to the novel Covid-19 with the US and the country will learn from Beijing’s experience, President Donald Trump said, a day after he held an hour-long conversation over telephone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

This came days after the US President angered Beijing by referring to the coronavirus as “Chinese virus” and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying China’s ruling Communist Party posed a “substantial threat” to Americans’ health and their way of life.

When you’d do anything to keep your baby safe in China amid the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/zQ2kyoS8ob — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 23, 2020

As the US emerged as the next major epicentre of the virus, Xi assured full support to Trump but underlined that the infectious diseases did not recognise any border or race. “We talked about it (coronavirus) because he had additional experience of having been much earlier. And he has developed some incredible theories, and all that information is coming over here. A lot of it’s already come. We call it data. And we’re going to learn a lot from what the Chinese went through,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

Surge of hate speech toward Chinese on Twitter

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a 900 per cent uptick in hate speech toward China and Chinese people on Twitter, according to a report by a tech startup, news agency AFP reported.

“People are spending more and more time on social networks, communication apps, chat rooms and gaming services, and the problems endemic to these platforms — hate, abuse, toxicity and bullying — have become accentuated,” the Israel-based company L1ght said in its report.

“According to our data, much of this hate and abuse is being directed towards China and its population, as well as individuals of Asian origin in other parts of the world,” added the startup that uses artificial intelligence to detect harmful content in social networks.

Jordan registers first Covid-19 death

Jordan has announced its first death from the new coronavirus. State-run news agency Petra said Friday a woman in her 80s died from COVID-19. Jordan TV reported the woman had underlying medical conditions. There have been 235 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Arab kingdom. On March 21, Jordan imposed an indefinite full lockdown after it had shut down its airspace and other border crossings.

Deaths surge in Italy, Spain

In Europe, Italy recorded its single biggest 24-hour rise in deaths, with 969 more victims, to bring its total number of fatalities to 9,134. The country now has more than 86,000 cases, surpassing China to record the grim distinction of the second-most infections in the world, behind the US.

Spain, with the world’s fourth-biggest number of cases, reported another 7,800 infections for a total of more than 64,000. The country said health workers accounted for about 15 percent of its cases. Deaths in Spain climbed past 4,900 _ the world’s second-highest total after Italy.

Pope prays for ‘fragile’ humanity needing help in pandemic

Praying in a desolately empty St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis on Friday likened the coronavirus pandemic to a storm laying bare illusions that people can be self-sufficient and instead leaves “all of us fragile and disoriented” and needing each other’s help and comfort.

Disneyland to remain shut indefinitely

The Walt Disney Co. is indefinitely extending its shutdown at its theme park resorts in Florida and California because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had closed Disneyland in Southern California and Disney World outside Orlando in mid-March with plans to reopen at the start of April, but Disney said Friday the resorts would remain closed until further notice. It cited directions given by health and government officials. The company has been paying its employees during the closure, and Disney said it would continue to pay its tens of thousands of hourly workers through April 18.

UN chief points at ‘surge of misinformation’

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is not only fighting the “common enemy” of the coronavirus “but our enemy is also the growing surge of misinformation” about COVID-19. To overcome the virus, he said “we need to urgently promote facts and science” and “promote hope and solidarity over despair and division.”

Turkey announces fresh measures to fight coronavirus

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a set of additional measures aiming to prevent the transmission of the new coronavirus after cases surpassed the 5,000 mark while the death toll hit 92.

Erdogan made a major coronavirus speech, striking an optimistic note. Like most countries, Turkey does face some big challenges, but I agree with him, that in the new world order, Turkey has some key advantages. Those who don’t see this are missing the big picture. pic.twitter.com/aoGnZ7DUu9 — Mike (@Doranimated) March 26, 2020

Erdogan said intercity travel would be subjected to approval from the local governor. Private businesses would emulate the public sector by working with the minimum amount of staff and adopt flexible working hours, Erdogan said, while passengers traveling on public transport would be seated separately.

He added that a “pandemic board” would be formed in all provinces to monitor the measures and take additional precautions if necessary.

