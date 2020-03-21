Third coronavirus case in Bengal, woman had travel history to Scotland

Less traffic along the Vidyasagar Setu bridge on Friday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Less traffic along the Vidyasagar Setu bridge on Friday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

A 23 year-old-woman who recently returned to West Bengal from Scotland has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the state to three within a span of four days. The girl was admitted to ID Hospital in Beleghata on Friday afternoon with a cold and cough. Her samples tested positive later in the day.

According to the state health department, the woman, who is a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas, claimed she was in home quarantine after she returned from Scotland.

However, on Thursday she was admitted to the hospital and her samples were sent for examination.

The state health department has already put her family members under quarantine and is trying to trace the contacts the girl and her family came in touch with. They are also verifying claims that the girl was home quarantined.

Earlier, two youths, both residents of south Kolkata and who had returned from London, tested positive. One of the youths had delayed in getting himself admitted despite the state health department and doctors’ advice.

The Bengal government has already asked those returning from abroad to opt for self home quarantine. Kolkata Police have also cautioned such people, saying that they might be forcefully admitted to hospitals if they do not stay at home.

On Friday evening, two such persons, who were spotted in south Kolkata, were picked up and put into quarantine at a hospital in New Town.

“A total of 29 persons are admitted in the isolation facility till date. The remaining 19,602 are under home surveillance. Till date, the samples were collected from 105 suspects for the test of COVID-19 and the results of 85 persons are negative. The samples of two persons are positive. The health condition of all persons under surveillance is stable, including those patients who are admitted in isolation,” read the state health department bulletin on Friday evening.

