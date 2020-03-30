Coronavirus: Vadodara police sets up counselling team for senior citizens

The police have also taken on board three expert psychologists and psychotherapists to help the senior citizen cell of the police department to help deal with incidents during this time. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) The police have also taken on board three expert psychologists and psychotherapists to help the senior citizen cell of the police department to help deal with incidents during this time. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The Vadodara police on Monday set up a team of officers to counsel senior citizens in the city and reach out to them during the time of the COVID-19 lockdown, especially those living alone. The police have also taken on board three expert psychologists and psychotherapists to help the senior citizen cell of the police department to help deal with incidents during this time.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut said that the senior citizens, especially those who are living alone, might want to speak to someone to allay their fears and anxiety regarding the COVID-19 scare. “Due to the lockdown, several senior citizens are at home. Morning walks and socializing with their circles is not allowed as social distancing has to be maintained. Many are living alone as their children are abroad. So we decided that a phone helpline would be available to them so that they can talk to the officers and inform us if they are in any kind of trouble or need anything. If they are feeling anxious and want to be comforted, our senior citizen cell will reach out to them,” Gahlaut said.

The team will be headed by DCP Saroj Kumari and will also help reach essential items to senior citizens. “The police teams have already visited some senior citizens in the last one week to help when needed. So we thought of making it a proper helpline, even for those who are living with families and could be facing any kind of domestic issues or age related anxieties that they often cannot share with their families too,” he said. The number is 6359064557. Follow Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates

On Monday, the Manjalpur police also helped a senior citizen living alone reach her octogenarian parents’ house as she was feeling anxious all alone. “The woman’s family is abroad including her husband and children. She called up the police and said she was feeling unsure about staying alone during the lockdown and would want to stay with her parents in Vadodara itself. But since she didn’t know how she could commute at this time, she asked for help and our officers helped her reach her parents’ house. They were very happy to be united. In such times, it can help.”

Abhayam also bracing for calls

With over two weeks to go for the 21-day lockdown to end, the state distress helpline for women, Abhayam 181 is also bracing to deal with calls related to depression and domestic issues.

Chandrakant Makwana, Abhayam Coordinator of South Gujarat, said, “It has only been a week since people are confined to their homes. But our experience tells us that the calls will go up because there is a lot of negativity around with an epidemic. The daily schedule of people has changed. We have told our teams that as the lockdown proceeds, there will be people calling for counselling. Staying indoors, especially in big families, results in issues that need intervention and counselling.”

Grocery, vegetable shops to remain shut in Gandhinagar

For effective implementation of lockdown to check spread of COVID-19, Gandhinagar Mayor Monday ordered closure of grocery and vegetable shops and imposed three-hour work timing for milk parlours to reduce crowding in the state capital.

Gandhinagar Mayor Rita Patel said the decision has been taken for the well-being of the people at large. As per the latest order, the milk parlours in the capital will be functional between 5 am and 8 am from Tuesday onward. At the same time, the grocery shops and vegetable shops will be closed from Tuesday.

“We have earmarked certain number of vegetable vendors for each Sector in Gandhinagar. They will keep moving in their respective sectors and people can buy vegetables from them. The grocery shops have also been asked to remain shut Tuesday. They will only do home delivery. We have put a list of grocery shops along with their contact numbers in each sector on our website. So, people can get the grocery items delivered to their homes,” Patel added.

According to Patel, the decision has been taken after realising that people are crowding these points in the city putting everybody’s life at risk. (Express New Service)

