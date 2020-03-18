Coronavirus: US teenager stranded in Dubai gets high court relief to visit family in Mumbai

Passengers arriving at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (file photo) Passengers arriving at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (file photo)

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted relief and directed Central Government to issue fresh visa to a 19-year-old US citizen stranded in Dubai, away from her family that resides in Mumbai. The girl, who holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, was on a flight to Mumbai after her University in Boston had asked its students to vacate campus and return home in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench of justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla passed an order after granting an urgent hearing on Tuesday to a plea filed by the girl’s mother.

The petitioner, Sabah Collabawalla, through senior counsel Dinyar D Madon, argued that the 19-year-old girl was refused permission to board her connecting flight to Mumbai by an airline due to a travel advisory issued by the Indian Government in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and the diplomatic mission in Dubai ‘arbitrarily’ and ‘wrongfully’ refused her request to grant visa.

It was submitted that the student, who was asked to vacate a Tufts University campus due to the COVID-19 spread, had started her journey from Boston on March 12 and reached Dubai on March 13. However, the Emirates Airlines in Dubai did not allow her to board the connecting flight to Mumbai, citing the Travel Advisory issued by Indian Government on March 11, imposing restrictions on foreigners travelling to India effective from March 13. Through the advisory, the visa free travel facilities granted to OCI card holders are also kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020.

As per schedule, the girl would have landed in Mumbai on early morning of March with transit in Dubai. “This obviously is much before the deadline as per the travel advisories issued by the respondent (government),” the court noted.

The advisory had further said that if any foreigners intending to travel to India, they could apply to the nearest Indian Mission for grant of visa on compelling grounds.

With the girl stranded in Dubai, her mother approached the Indian Diplomatic Mission in Dubai and requested them to grant visa to her daughter, but it was refused by authorities.

Senior Counsel Madon argued that the boarding at Dubai was only as a transit passenger and ought to have never been considered as her ‘port of departure’.

He further submitted that the Embassy in Istanbul had issued visa to OCI holders stranded in Turkey who had not even taken a flight from their port of departure before the deadline on compelling grounds.

“It would arbitrary to treat the petitioner’s daughter differently by another Indian Diplomatic Mission in Dubai or the respondents by denying her a visa on compelling grounds despite she having departed from United State before the deadline,” Madon argued.

Representing the Central Government, advocate Rui Rodrigues did not contradict the petitioner’s claims pertaining to the advisory and said that the authorities were not at fault as it was the airline that did not permit her to board the transit flight from Dubai.

After hearing submissions, a bench led by Justice Kathawalla held that the passenger in transit would not fall within the word ‘port of departure,’ and that the Indian Diplomatic Commission in Dubai could have acceded to student’s request which ‘unfortunately’ was refused.

Observing that compelling case has been made by the petitioner mother, the bench directed the Central Government to issue fresh visa to 19-year-old to enable her to arrive in Mumbai and be with her family.

The court also clarified that the relief has been granted based on peculiar facts of the case and it cannot be treated as precedent in other matters.

Before disposing of the plea, the court took a cognisance of March 14 advisory by Centre for persons returning from UAE to be quarantined for a period of 14 days and said that in case of delay in issuance of visa, the petitioner mother can keep her daughter self-quarantined at home subject to checks at Mumbai Airport.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd