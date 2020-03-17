Coronavirus: Union Minister Muraleedharan in self quarantine

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has tested negative for coronavirus. (File) Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has tested negative for coronavirus. (File)

Union Minister V Muraleedharan has gone into self-quarantine at his official residence in Delhi after he came in contact with a doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus at a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The Minister of State for External Affairs, however, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Muraleedharan has also been keeping away from the Parliament and did not attend the BJP Parliamentary meeting in Delhi. After the doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 76 people who worked with him have been put under home quarantine.

Kerala has so far reported 27 cases after three more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Of these, 24 cases, which emerged over the last week, are undergoing treatment.

The fresh cases reported are two Umrah pilgrims from Malappuram and another person who returned from Dubai in Kasaragod. A total of 12,740 people are currently under observation in the state with 270 of them isolated in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, a third coronavirus-linked death was reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday after a 64-year-old man, who tested positive, passed away at Kasturba Hospital. The man had returned from Dubai. Earlier, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi died after they tested positive for the infection.

The total number of cases in India jumped to 126 even as the government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect.

This comes a day after the government barred the entry of all passengers from “the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom” and extended compulsory quarantine for passengers from Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Kuwait too.

