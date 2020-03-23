Coronavirus: Two more test positve in Vadodara, cases rise to five

Officials said that the two patients tested positive after they were kept in isolation following complain of symptoms last week. (Express Photo/Representational) Officials said that the two patients tested positive after they were kept in isolation following complain of symptoms last week. (Express Photo/Representational)

Two more suspected patients in isolation at Vadodara’s SSG hospital tested positive for COVID-19 late on Sunday evening, taking the number of positive cases in the city to five. The two women, aged 20 and 27, are related to the 59-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on Friday. The women were part of the group of 20 that travelled to Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Officials said that the two patients tested positive after they were kept in isolation following complain of symptoms last week. While the 27-year-old has reported that her symptoms of illness began on March 17, it was only on March 21 that her sample was sent for test after the administration brought the entire group that toured Sri Lanka for a check-up. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of the 59-year-old man, has reported that she noticed her symptoms on March 20.

Vinod Rao, officer on special duty to Vadodara, said, “Both the patients are related to the other positive case from the Sri Lanka group.”

With this the total count of positive cases in Vadodara is up to five. Four of these are from the group that toured Sri Lanka, including a 62 year old woman.

