Coronavirus: Tripura Legislative Assembly cuts short budget session as precaution

The Tripura Legislative Assembly cut short it’s ongoing budget session after the first day as precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Senior BJP MLA Ratan Chakraborty moved a proposal in the House, shortly after the budget was placed, to consider curtailing the budget session’s schedule given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to stay indoors as part of the Janata curfew this Sunday and do only necessary activities for the time being.

He appealed to the Speaker to only consider absolutely necessary business of the House during ongoing session and curtail the rest and reschedule the session.

Speaker Rebati Mohan Das later convened a special meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and decided to bring down the session of five days down to two.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Speaker said the decision was taken in presence of ruling and opposition legislators who are members of the BAC.

He said business of the House would be accommodated within this time frame. Earlier today, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told in the House while discussing about his government’s preparation against coronavirus that four isolation and quarantine facilities were set up in three state and private-run hospitals of Agartala.

He also said compulsory medical screening was in place at airports, land ports, railway stations and inter state bus terminus to identify anyone who might be affected by the pathogen.

Deb further informed that provisions of Epidemic Disease Act – 1987 were now enforced in Tripura to ensure that coronavirus doesn’t spread under any circumstance here. Leave permissions of all medical and paramedical staff stands cancelled under the Act.

The CM informed the House section 144 was imposed in all eight districts of the state to discourage public movement amidst the disease threat. He said six lakh leaflets were being distributed to generate awareness about COVID-19 among people.

