Three who attended Nizamuddin Jamaat test positive in Palwal

Three people, who were among those who attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, were tested positive for Coronavirus in Palwal on Thursday.

According to officials, the patients were among a group of 12 people who had attended the Jamaat and had been traced to Hathin, Palwal after several people from the congregation began to test positive across the country.

“All 12 of them were segregated and their samples were sent for testing. While samples of 3 people have returned positive, those of 7 have returned negative. The tests of 2 people will have to be repeated because they were inconclusive,” said Dr Brahmdeep Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Palwal.

“The 12 people include 10 from Bangladesh who was here on a visa and their 2 translators. All 3 people who have tested positive today are Bangladeshis,” he said.

Apart from these 12, officials said two more groups – of 31 people and 35 people respectively – who had attended the Jamaat have also been traced and placed in quarantine – the former at Civil Hospital, and the latter at the quarantine centre created at the NGF College of Engineering and Technology. Their samples will be sent for testing today.

Combined with the contacts of these people who have been traced, a total of 113 people are now being monitored by the health department in Palwal, said officials.

“We are conducting surveys of the villages that these people visited to trace any more people they may have been in contact with. We hope to contain the infection,” said Dr Singh.

The 3 cases that have emerged today are currently the only active cases of Coronavirus in Palwal. The first and only person who had tested positive for the infection last month – a resident of the district who had a travel history of Dubai – has recovered and been discharged.

