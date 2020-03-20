Coronavirus threat: Haryana govt imposes Section 144 across state

Under this, a gathering of 20 or more people at a place will be restricted. However, in Faridabad and Gurugram, the permissible gathering shall be upto five persons only. (Express Photo:/File) Under this, a gathering of 20 or more people at a place will be restricted. However, in Faridabad and Gurugram, the permissible gathering shall be upto five persons only. (Express Photo:/File)

The Haryana government on Friday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across the state as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the evening, it clarified, “Haryana has decided to impose Section 144 of CrPC in both urban and rural areas of the state. Under this, a gathering of 20 or more people at a place will be restricted. However, in Faridabad and Gurugram, the permissible gathering shall be upto five persons only.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan issued orders to all district magistrates and police commissioners to implement Section 144 in their respective districts.

The order said, “Adequate consideration may however be provided to movement of people in public transport (in trains, buses etc.) or in any other mode of transport, especially in the eventuality of medical emergency.”

‘Vulnerable’ govt employees asked to work from home

“All administrative secretaries, heads of departments and heads of offices shall ensure that vulnerable employees including employees engaged under outsourcing policy, employees above the age of 50 years, employees with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women etc shall be advised to work from home. In emergent situations, the competent authority may require the services of such employees at any time. Hence, all such employees working from home shall…be in readiness for deployment at short notice and be available on landline/mobile phone. No employee shall leave the station without prior permission of the competent authority,” the state government said Friday.

Haryana buses to remain off roads from 7 am to pm on Sunday

State Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Friday announced that the Haryana Roadways buses shall remain off roads on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. “Our prime minister has appealed to observe Janata Curfew. It is important for each and every citizen of this country to follow this advice and everybody should stay indoors on Sunday,” he said.

The government has authorised respective general managers of Haryana Roadways across districts “to take decisions regarding reducing the frequency of intra-state and inter-state public transport, depending on the number of passengers on a day to day basis”.

“Though the frequency of buses could be reduced by upto 40 per cent, they would also make sure that passengers do not suffer. The city bus service in Gurugram shall be curtailed till further orders,” it has instructed.

Coaching centres to be closed till March 31

After school and colleges, the state government on Friday also decided that coaching centres in the state would be closed till March 31.

CM holds meeting on preparedness

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also issued a statement on Thursday asking people to practice self-isolation and stay in their homes on Sunday from 7 am till 9 pm.

After attending a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khattar chaired a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues including Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Home and Health Minister Anil Vij to discuss measures on the state’s preparedness to curb further spread of coronavirus.

Khattar urged government employees to remain alert and available 24×7. “In this time of need, government employees have to play a vital role to tackle this pandemic. The role of employees in this situation should help create awareness among people to take precautions and maintain social distancing,” he said.

‘No shortage of essential commodities’

The biometric system in all fair price shops has already been suspended for the month and beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System can take ration without biometric authentication.

“Officers have been directed to ensure the availability of adequate stock of essential commodities. I assure people of the state that there shall be no shortage of essential commodities,” the CM said.

Measures by police

The police department has been directed to set up quarantine facilities and isolation wards on the pattern of the health department. The government has decided that dry ration would be distributed to the beneficiaries of angwanwadi centres at their doorstep.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava also issued an advisory, urging people to avoid visiting police offices and units for submitting routine/non-emergency complaints/grievances. “They must opt for the online system for registration of such complaints,” he said.

“Links for filing a complaint/report are available on the Harsamay citizen portal of Haryana Police. However, for emergencies or similar situations, citizens may call on helpline numbers — 100 (police control room), 1800-180-2200 (police toll-free), 1091 (women helpline) 1073 and 1033 (traffic toll-free),” the advisory added.

An advisory has already been issued to all field units for safeguarding on-duty police personnel against the coronavirus. DGP Yadava also asked all police officers and personnel to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene while on duty.

He warned people not to spread rumours on social media, adding that violators will be dealt with sternly.

Politicians across party lines to follow ‘Janata Curfew’

The BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is going all out to ensure that people of the state follow the ‘Janata Curfew’ advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation Thursday.

BJP’s MPs, MLAs, district level leaders and representatives of various Beopar Mandals of all districts have begun awareness campaigns to alert the public.

BJP’s Haryana chief Subhash Barala said, “We are distributing pamphlets across the state to make people aware of the precautions they need to exercise to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.”

Haryana’s Congress chief Kumari Selja also announced that the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has postponed all its programmes till March 31.

“All programmes including meetings, rallies etc. have been postponed till March 31. All pre-scheduled programmes of the party also stand canceled. The revised schedules will be announced after March 31,” said HPCC’s Rohit Jain in a statement issued Friday.

“I appeal to everybody to not attend large gatherings anywhere. People should also not indulge in panic buying of essential commodities and should keep calm. There is nothing to be afraid of this pandemic, but due precautions are required to be taken,” Selja said.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya also appealed to people of Haryana to strongly adhere to the appeal made by the PM. “Taking precautions is the weapon to coronavirus. All the residents should show determination and restrain themselves by staying in their homes from 7 am to 9pm on March 22.”

Woman suspected to have coronavirus escapes from Karnal hospital

A woman suspected to have contracted the coronavirus fled from the isolation ward of Kalpana Chawla Medical College on Friday. Her samples had been sent to Khanpur Medical College for testing, and the report is awaited.

Hospital staff, police began scanning CCTV footage to trace her. Her home was also checked, but she could not be traced till evening. Sources said she had international travel history and was admitted to the hospital with severe cough and fever.

