Coronavirus test centres in India: All you need to know

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India climbed to 107 Sunday after 23 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, with the highest being reported from Maharashtra, the Health Ministry said. The country is going into shutdown mode, with several areas announcing the closure of schools, public parks, swimming pools and movie theatres.
As the contagious Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly across the globe, the government has designated test sites to ensure diagnosis and timely treatment.
Here’s a complete list of the test centres across the country:
Andhra Pradesh
1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
2. Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
1. GMC, Anantapur, AP
2. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Assam
1. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
2. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Bihar
1. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
Chandigarh
1. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
1. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
Delhi-NCR
1. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
2. National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
Gujarat
1. BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
2. M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
Haryana
1. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
2. BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
Himachal Pradesh
1. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
2. Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
Jammu and Kashmir
1. Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
2. Government Medical College, Jammu
Jharkhand
1. MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Karnataka
1. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
2. National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
3. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
4. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
5. Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
Kerala
1. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
2. Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
3. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
1. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
2. National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
Meghalaya
1. NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
Maharashtra
1. Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
2. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Manipur
1. J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
Odisha
1. Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
Puducherry
1. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research,
Punjab
1. Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
2. Government Medical College, Amritsar
Rajasthan
1. Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
2. Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
3. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
4. SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
1. King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
2. Government Medical College, Theni
Tripura
1. Government Medical College, Agartala
Telangana
1. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Uttar Pradesh
1. King’s George Medical University, Lucknow
2. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
3. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Uttarakhand
1. Government Medical College, Haldwani
West Bengal
1. National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
2. IPGMER, Kolkata
On Sunday, the government announced that the first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 have been made free for citizens, ANI reported.
Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health, was quoted by ANI as saying: “Both first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. The country has enough capacity as only 10 per cent [of the resting capacity] has been utilised per day so far.”
