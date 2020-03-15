Coronavirus test centres in India: All you need to know

As the contagious Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly across the globe, the government has designated test sites to ensure diagnosis and for treatment. (File/Representational Image) As the contagious Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly across the globe, the government has designated test sites to ensure diagnosis and for treatment. (File/Representational Image)

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India climbed to 107 Sunday after 23 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, with the highest being reported from Maharashtra, the Health Ministry said. The country is going into shutdown mode, with several areas announcing the closure of schools, public parks, swimming pools and movie theatres.

As the contagious Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly across the globe, the government has designated test sites to ensure diagnosis and timely treatment.

Here’s a complete list of the test centres across the country:

Andhra Pradesh

1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

2. Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

1. GMC, Anantapur, AP

2. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

Assam

1. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

2. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

Bihar

1. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Chandigarh

1. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

1. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur

Delhi-NCR

1. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

2. National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

Gujarat

1. BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

2. M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

Haryana

1. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

2. BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh

1. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

2. Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

2. Government Medical College, Jammu

Jharkhand

1. MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

Karnataka

1. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

2. National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore

3. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

4. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka

5. Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka

Kerala

1. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala

2. Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala

3. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

1. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

2. National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur

Meghalaya

1. NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya

Maharashtra

1. Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

2. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

Manipur

1. J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur

Odisha

1. Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar

Puducherry

1. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research,

Punjab

1. Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab

2. Government Medical College, Amritsar

Rajasthan

1. Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

2. Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

3. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan

4. SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

1. King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

2. Government Medical College, Theni

Tripura

1. Government Medical College, Agartala

Telangana

1. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

Uttar Pradesh

1. King’s George Medical University, Lucknow

2. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

3. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Uttarakhand

1. Government Medical College, Haldwani

West Bengal

1. National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

2. IPGMER, Kolkata

On Sunday, the government announced that the first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 have been made free for citizens, ANI reported.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health, was quoted by ANI as saying: “Both first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. The country has enough capacity as only 10 per cent [of the resting capacity] has been utilised per day so far.”

