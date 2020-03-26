Coronavirus: Three more cases in Telangana, Doctor couple with no travel history test positive

Doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP/File) Doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP/File)

A doctor couple and a 49-year-old individual tested positive for Covid-19 today in Hyderabad taking the number of positive cases to 44 in Telangana. The wife and husband have no history of foreign travel and are likely to have caught the virus from a local whom they may treated earlier, health officials said.

Meanwhile, after a day of confusion and chaos as thousands of hostels and PGs asked inmates to vacate following the nation-wide lockdown announcement, the Telangana Government stepped in and issued an advisory to the hostel owners not to evict anyone.

The government stated that the hostel managers, attendants and cooks would be given passes so that they can move around easily and ensure that the hostels are kept running. Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy warned of stern action against the hostels if they failed to continue to provide accommodation.

Late Wednesday night and Thursday, police held meetings with hostel managers to ensure that they comply with the instructions. On Wednesday there was a mad rush in Cyberabad area as thousands of students and hostelites thronged to police stations seeking persmission to leave the city as they were being evicted from the hostels.

The toll plazas on National Highway 65 leading to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad, were jammed Wednesday night as lakhs of people from Andhra Pradesh living in Hyderabad made a dash to their native places.

