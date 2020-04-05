All Tablighis who entered Haryana after March 1 to be medically examined

Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij Saturday ordered medical examination of all those Tablighis who have entered Haryana’s boundaries after March 1. (File photo) Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij Saturday ordered medical examination of all those Tablighis who have entered Haryana’s boundaries after March 1. (File photo)

After Palwal witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases with 13 Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij Saturday ordered medical examination of all those Tablighis who have entered Haryana’s boundaries after March 1. There are over 1,300 Tablighis identified across Haryana out of whom over 510 had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin last month.

Haryana’s total count Saturday touched 70 with 26 new cases reported from five districts in the last 24 hours. Besides Palwal’s 13 cases, eight new cases of COVID-19 came to light from Faridabad, two each from Gurgaon and Bhiwani while one case was reported from Kaithal. While 15 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, there are 55 active patients across the state.

Out of eight found positive in Faridabad, five had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation. One found positive in Kaithal had also attended the congregation.

“All those who came in contact with the persons who had attended congregation in Nizamuddin should come forward and approach the health authorities. They will be medically examined,” Vij said after chairing the meeting with Health Department on government’s steps being taken to combat coronavirus.

The Palwal district of Haryana has registered the maximum increase of COVID-19 patients in a single day. The 13 patients from Palwal are all Tablighi Jamaat members and had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin last month.

Palwal’s Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal Saturday declared nine villages as “containment zones”, while 27 villages were declared as “buffer zones”. Entry-exits of all these 36 villages have been completely sealed.

About 70 persons from these villages have been put under quarantine facilities since they had come in contact with the Tablighis who have now been found positive.

To maintain the law and order situation across the district, especially in the sealed villages, DC Narwal has also appointed duty magistrates. At least 45 teams of Health Department and ASHA workers have been constituted to conduct door-to-door survey and thorough medical examination as well as thermal scanning of all the inhabitants of these villages.

Gurgaon, Palwal top list

The districts of Gurgaon and Palwal top the state with maximum 17 positive cases, each followed by Faridabad with 14 positive cases. The only COVID-19 patient in Sonipat has been discharged from the hospital.

While coronavirus cases have come to light from 14 districts of Haryana, there are eight districts that have not reported any positive case till date.

460 patients in hospitals

According to Haryana Health Department’s Saturday bulletin, there are still 460 coronavirus patients hospitalised. Till date, Haryana had sent 1,430 samples for testing out of which 963 have been found negative, while the result of 397 samples was yet awaited. A total of 1,039 persons have completed their mandatory isolation/quarantine period.

Nalhar medical college now COVID hospital

Haryana government has announced that Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar will now be an exclusive COVID-19 hospital. The college has a capacity of 600 beds.

Haryana’s Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora Saturday directed the officers that “the patients who are already admitted in the hospital should be immediately shifted to nearby hospitals after duly following all transfer protocols as per the guidelines. Apart from this, it should also be ensured that the availability and supply of adequate medical equipments including PPE kits, masks etc in this hospital. Officers should also ensure that exclusive COVID wards are made in the medical hospitals and colleges across the state.”

“The government is also exploring possibilities to convert other medical colleges into COVID hospitals. Private laboratories should be identified in each district that can be designated for COVID-19 testing and along with this, the availability of rapid testing kits should be ensured in every hospital and medical college,” Arora added.

Tourist resorts to house medical staff

All district administrations were directed on Saturday to allow boarding/lodging facilities for doctors and paramedical staff in state’s tourist complexes/ resorts and PWD (B&R) rest houses of Haryana Tourism Corporation. The doctors/ paramedical staff will also not be charged for their stay. Civil Surgeons have also been directed to depute staff to supervise and maintain proper hygiene in all these complexes/resorts.

38 FIRs for spreading rumours

Haryana Police have registered 38 FIRs against 36 accused persons for allegedly spreading fake news or rumors about COVID-19 on WhatsApp and other social media platforms across the state.

“Home Minister, Mr Anil Vij had instructed the Police Department to initiate stern action against those circulating fake, misleading and unverified information about COVID-19 on social media so that potential confusion and panic among the general public could be prevented. All such rumour mongers have been booked under different sections of IPC and IT Act,” said ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk.

Besides this, police have also registered 1,141 FIRs against 1,655 persons for violating the lockdown regulations. A total of 5,750 vehicles have also been challaned/impounded and a fine of Rs 7.11 crore has been imposed on the violators.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd