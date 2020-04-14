Congress with the nation in fight against Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi praised those on the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. (File) Congress president Sonia Gandhi praised those on the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi released a video message in which she said that her party is with the people of the country in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video message, Gandhi said, “Today when the country is fighting such a huge battle, I want to assure you all that whether the Congress is in government or is in opposition, it is with you in this fight. I have firm belief that with great determination we will soon come out of the tragedy.”

Appealing people to stay inside their house and follow the social distancing norms, the Congress leader also praised those on the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic – sanitation workers, policemen and doctors.

“What can be more patriotic than participating in this fight. We will never forget the sacrifices you and your family have made. Despite risks, you are fighting the battle from the frontlines. We lack safeguard mechanisams for you, but you are still helping us in the fight. Police, doctors, sanitation workers all are doing their bits,” said Gandhi.

There are more than 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, including 8,988 active cases, 1035 cured and 339 deaths.

