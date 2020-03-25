Shoot at sight orders may be issued if lockdown violated: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Taking a tough stand on people violating the lockdown rules and moving around, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said stringent action would be taken against violators.

“If people do not listen and stay indoors, we will be forced to implement a 24-hour curfew. If people continue to be on the streets, then the army has to be called out and shoot at sight orders may be issued,’’ Rao said, appealing to the people to not go out, or get into arguments in officials implementing the restrictions.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases went up to 39 with four new cases being detected Tuesday. On Wednesday, the government was in talks with food delivery services like Big Basket and Grofers to help them restart their operations. The government as a one-time gesture Tuesday night allowed all vehicles waiting since two days at the inter-state borders to enter the state.

Rao said that more than 19,000 foreign returnees, foreign nationals and those who came in contact with them were under surveillance. “None of the COVID-19 positive patients are in serious condition. They are stable and responding to treatment well,’’ he added. The government has warned of strict action against the foreign returnees if they do not observe home isolation order. Rao said that their passports will be suspended if they were found violating self-quarantine.

