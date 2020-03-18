Coronavirus: Schools shut, SC wonders how children are getting their mid-day meals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisanse of the non-availability of mid-day meals and issued notices to state administrations seeking their replies on how children are being taken care of. The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisanse of the non-availability of mid-day meals and issued notices to state administrations seeking their replies on how children are being taken care of.

Kerala has already begun providing nutrients for the mid-day meals to 3.75 lakh children aged between three and six at their homes.

“Parents can go to anganwadis to collect the material, or teachers can take the items for the next two weeks to the homes of children. There is no plan to supply cooked meals, though,’’ a government official told The Indian Express.

“On a day, a child is entitled to 60 grams of rice, 50 grams of wheat, 20 grams of green gram, 5 grams of urad dal and 5 grams of cooking oil. After the closure of anganwadis, we will ensure that children get these materials at their homes,” said the official.

Besides, the official said, the supply of nutrients to feeding mothers, pregnant women and teenagers, as part of the central government-sponsored Integrated Child Development Services, will continue.

