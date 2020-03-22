Coronavirus scare: Punjab government orders complete shutdown from tomorrow

Punjab has reported 14 positive cases so far including a death. (Representational Image) Punjab has reported 14 positive cases so far including a death. (Representational Image)

Punjab government Sunday ordered a complete shutdown of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) for a week. “The Chief Minister has decided that all districts shall impose shutdown of all establishments except essential items and services. It would start from 6 AM on Monday, March 23 till March 31,” a senior official at the Chief Minister’s Office told the Indian Express.

The Deputy Commissioners in the state have been asked to issue the orders following Odisha’s template. They have also been asked to add to the list of Essentials as per the requirements of the district.

Till Saturday, Deputy Commissioners of seven districts had announced partial and complete lockdown of their respective districts.

The government decided that there is a strong need to impose a shut down to contain the virus that was spreading fast. Though no community spread has been reported from Punjab yet but it was decided to be cautious to protect the residents of the state, a functionary said.

Punjab has reported 14 positive cases so far including a death. The sharpest jump came on Friday with 11 persons testing positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd