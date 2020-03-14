‘Will participate’: Pak after PM Modi’s proposal for video call to tackle coronavirus

The neighbouring country responded positively to PM Modi’s suggestion, acknowledging that coordinated efforts were needed to minimise the threat spread by the virus. (File Photo) The neighbouring country responded positively to PM Modi’s suggestion, acknowledging that coordinated efforts were needed to minimise the threat spread by the virus. (File Photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed that leaders from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries should chalk out a plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic, starting with a discussion via “video-conferencing”, Pakistan Saturday said it will participate in the video conferencing.

The neighbouring country responded positively to PM Modi’s suggestion, acknowledging that coordinated efforts were needed to minimise the threat spread by the virus. Follow coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates

Among SAARC nations, India has so far recorded 83 positive cases followed by Pakistan (20), Maldives (8), Afghanistan (7), Bangladesh (3), Sri Lanka (2), and Nepal and Bhutan (1 each).

“The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at the global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of #SAARC member countries on the issue.,” Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a tweet.

“Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy,” PM Modi had tweeted on Friday.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet,” he added.

Within hours of the Prime Minister’s tweet, leaders from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the Maldives, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh welcomed the initiative.

Thanking Modi for the “great initiative”, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted that his country “is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices and to learn” from other SAARC members. “Let’s unite in solidarity during these trying times and keep our citizens safe,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli welcomed the idea and said his government “is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease”.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering gave a ringing endorsement to the Indian leadership, while Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih supported the effort. Bangladesh junior Foreign minister Shahriar Alam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina “welcomes the proposal” and looks forward “to a constructive dialogue” with heads of governments and states.

Reacting to Modi’s tweet, the SAARC Secretariat tweeted that it “welcomes the timely proposal…as well as the support of other SAARC leaders and stands ready to work with all Member States towards a strong strategy to fight the coronavirus” in the region.

India had abandoned the SAARC as a concept after the terror attacks in Pathankot and Uri in 2016, and — along with others like Afghanistan and Bangladesh – boycotted the summit in Pakistan in 2016. This led to all movement being stalled on the SAARC dialogue process in the last three-and-a-half years.

