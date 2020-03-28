Coronavirus: Railways to give full refund for cancelled ticket for journey between March 21-April 14

Workers clean a train at the railway yard amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Express Photo) Workers clean a train at the railway yard amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Express Photo)

There’s good news for those who had cancelled their train tickets for journey between March 21 and April 14. Indian Railways has decided to refund you any cancellation amount that was deducted, effectively making it a full refund.

On March 22, Indian Railways canceled all passenger train operations till March 31 as per a decision taken by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Two days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Passengers who had cancelled their planned journeys during this period would get the entire money back now. While e-ticket holders will get the balance amount back automatically, those with paper tickets will have to fill up a form and submit to the Chief Commercial Manager (Claims) or Chief Claims Manager of any zonal railway. The time limit for submission of such claims is three months.

Read | Indian Railways converts coach into COVID-19 isolation ward

As per rules, Railways refunds the full ticket amount when it cancels a train. But if the passenger cancels it, then some cancellation charge is deducted. This new relief is part of measures in view of the extraordinary situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, officials said.

As an additional relief, the period included in this is from March 21 — a day before the Janata Curfew and before the lockdown decision was taken.

Read | Doctor in Tamil Nadu is second Railways person to test positive

Recently, Railways had decided to increase the time limit of seeking refund from three days to three months so that there is no rush at its ticket windows. E-ticket holders get refunded anyway without having to do anything.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd