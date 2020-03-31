Much before the outbreak, this Punjab school started teaching hand hygiene to its students

The system was installed at the school with support of the Khwaish Sewa Society (KHASS), which was formed a Canada-based NRI, Giandeep Kheparh, with the help of other NRIs. The system was installed at the school with support of the Khwaish Sewa Society (KHASS), which was formed a Canada-based NRI, Giandeep Kheparh, with the help of other NRIs.

Around 167 students of Government High School, Takarala in Balachaur (Nawanshahr district) will tell you how to properly wash hands before you turn to any expert.

While washing your hands well and often has emerged as the first line of defence against coronavirus recently, kids at a government school in Punjab’s worst COVID-19 affected district, Nawanshahr, have been practicing careful hand hygiene for months – thanks to a controlled water release system installed here six months back.

The system not only ensures compulsory hand-washing for 20 seconds, but it also saves 700 ml of water per hand wash.

The system was installed at the school with support of the Khwaish Sewa Society (KHASS), which was formed a Canada-based NRI, Giandeep Kheparh, with the help of other NRIs.

The hand wash station which allows 14 students to use it at a time, has a punctured pipeline with a control-valve system on it from where water is released in a controlled manner and it takes a student at least 20 seconds to clean the soap properly.

Also, two separate taps are installed on it so that if one or two students have to wash then the entire pipeline system is not required to be opened.

The head of the school Sunita Rani told The Indian Express that with this system the school has made sure that students spend at least 20 seconds.

“We have calculated that if one washes hands under normal tap water without any control-valve on it then one litre water is used for single wash and with our system, we are using only 250 to 300 ml water per wash,” said the Sunita Rani.

Anusha, a Class 8 student, said that at home they waste a lot of water due to normal taps. Karan, a Class 4 student, said that the system saves water and also washes hands properly.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), Punjab is among the top five states in the country where most people wash their hands with soap/detergent before a meal. As per the data, 77.5 per cent of its population washes its hand with soap and water before a meal.

Appreciating the school’s efforts, Nawanshahr Civil Surgeon Dr Rajendra Bhatia said: “While proper hand wash can protect us from the deadly coronavirus, it also keeps us safe from so many other infections.”

