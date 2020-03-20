Coronavirus: Prisoners, KSRTC mechanics tasked with making masks in Karnataka

KSRTC employees wearing masks manufactured at the depots KSRTC employees wearing masks manufactured at the depots

With an increasing number of people panic-buying facemasks and hand sanitisers in the wake of coronavirus, the Karnataka government has engaged prisoners and KSRTC mechanics to produce masks to meet the demand. The Bengaluru Central Prison inmates have started manufacturing masks and according to the police department the prisoners are producing around a thousand masks per day.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, V Sheshamurthy, the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara prison said, “we have 5,000 inmates in our prison which is the highest number of inmates in the state. First, we started manufacturing the masks for the people in prison, now we are going to supply the mask produced here to the police personnel across the state and later for the public.”

As a precautionary measure, the Bengaluru Central Prison is also creating awareness about Covid-19 in the prison FM radio. “It is important that all prisoners and prison staff wear masks in the jail to be safe and all new prisoners are compulsorily being screened for coronavirus before they enter the prison and family members will not be allowed to meet prisoners until further orders. We keep inmates found with fever, cough, cold or any other symptoms under 10 days observation before lodging them inside the barracks.”

Mechanics at KSRTC snitching facemasks Mechanics at KSRTC snitching facemasks DGP (Prisons) Alok Mohan told Indianexpress.com, “apart from manufacturing masks by the prisoners, we are also planning to manufacture sanitiser inside the prison, training for the same will be provided to the inmates. Other prisons also started manufacturing the mask to meet the need in the market and also in the department.” The initiatives are being taken in all the central jails and district and taluk prisons across the state. According to the state police department, there are around 16,000 inmates and convicts lodged at nine central prisons, 21 district prisons, 26 taluk prisons, one special-sub-prison in KGF and an open person in Koramangala, in Bengaluru. Recently Kerala state government had also come up with the idea and directed prisons in the state to manufacture face masks. In a tweet, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan shared pictures of the first batch of masks produced by prisoners of Thiruvananthapuram jail. “In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch,” he tweeted. KSRTC mechanics manufacture mask:



Apart from the police department, the Karnataka state road transport corporation(KSRTC) has also started to manufacture face masks in their depots across the state starting from Friday.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, KSRTC PRO Latha T S said, “.since there is a scarcity of masks in the market, and for our employees, this initiative has been taken by the corporation. The masks are stitched in the division by our mechanics, in every division, we have stitching machines to do upholstery like bus seats, curtains, etc..and we have lady mechanics in each division workshop to do upholstery work, so we have purchased only clothes from outside and stitched masks which is washable.”

Apart from the police department, the Karnataka state road transport corporation(KSRTC) has also started to manufacture face masks in their depots across the state starting from Friday. Apart from the police department, the Karnataka state road transport corporation(KSRTC) has also started to manufacture face masks in their depots across the state starting from Friday.

As of Friday, the KSRTC has stitched 500 masks for their employees. According to KSRTC, the mechanic in the workshop manufactures masks by locally purchasing cloth which costs around Rs 3 per mask.

Schools preparing Sanitizers



The students at Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru created and formulated their very own hand sanitizer in their chemistry lab. On brainstorming with their teachers and lab technician, the students came up with the idea of producing their own hand sanitizer.

“The sudden and rapid outbreak of the disease prompted CIS’ students to think of a real solution to a real problem,” Dan Dubay, a Chemistry teacher at the School told Indianexpress.com.

“The IB chemistry students asked if we could solve this problem in our lab. They then researched the constituents of a hand sanitizer and they mixed Aloe Vera gel with isopropyl alcohol and jasmine essential oil. They used real science to solve a real problem,” he said.

“Following the prescribed lab procedure, we mixed 70% alcohol with Aloe Vera to make the sanitizer. It was an informational experiment to show how simple necessities can be made at home,” Manya, a CIS student said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd