After two test positive at Delhi’s Ganga Ram hospital, 108 staff quarantined

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, Sunday, after 108 medical staff were quarantined. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, Sunday, after 108 medical staff were quarantined. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has quarantined 108 staff members, including 20 doctors and 75 nurses, after they came in contact with two patients who were brought to the hospital with no coronavirus symptoms, but later tested positive for the disease. While 85 people have been sent to home quarantine, 23 have been quarantined at the hospital’s isolation ward.

Apart from the doctors and nurses, nine ward boys, three technicians and a pantry staffer have been quarantined.

The two patients with critical illnesses were admitted to the hospital’s ICU last week. “They did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 when they were admitted. But they later developed respiratory symptoms and were checked for COVID-19 as per ICMR protocols. Since then, staff associated with the patients have been quarantined,” said Dr D S Rana, chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The quarantined healthcare workers are mainly from the ICU, medicine emergency and fever OPD. The hospital said none of them had developed symptoms for coronavirus until Saturday evening. “We have hired a special building to accommodate our healthcare workers deployed in the COVID-19 ward. Fifty per cent of our staff is already not coming as all our OPDs are shut. We are also trying to keep our healthcare workers safe as PPEs are still not enough,” said Dr Rana, adding that the hospital has more than 5,000 employees. The 600-bed hospital has earmarked 51 beds in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients, and kept 50 more vacant, to be used in case of an emergency.

Over the past few days, at least 15 healthcare workers in the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, with most of them catching the infection from patients. Several doctors and medical experts have highlighted the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits across the country.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too raised the issue: “In Delhi, the situation is a little critical as we are having to take the responsibility of those who came from abroad. Around 2,300 people were evacuated from the Markaz and many among them are likely to test positive. So, suddenly, there has been a shortage of PPE kits. I am worried about our doctors and nurses. I don’t want any doctor and nurse to treat corona patients without PPE. We wrote to the Centre yesterday, seeking the kits urgently, but so far we have not received any kit.”

Hospitals in Delhi where healthcare workers have tested positive are meanwhile preparing lists of staff members who have been in contact with them. The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) is contemplating shifting all cancer patients to a private hospital after four of its healthcare workers — a doctor and three nurses — tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have 48 patients admitted to the hospital and are planning to shift them to a private hospital. Cancer patients are already on strong medications with a weak immune system; this makes them prone to catching the disease. We can’t take the risk and become the source of transmission. At our level, we are trying to contain the infection,” said Dr B L Sherwal, director of DSCI.

