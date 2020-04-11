Covid-19 patient commits suicide at Maharashtra hospital

The Assam resident who had tested positive for coronavirus was found lying in the bathroom of the isolation ward with a neck injury. (File/Representational) The Assam resident who had tested positive for coronavirus was found lying in the bathroom of the isolation ward with a neck injury. (File/Representational)

Coronavirus (Covid-19): An Assam native who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital in Akola allegedly committed suicide in the bathroom of the isolation ward on Saturday morning.

“The 30-year-old from Assam’s Nagaon district had himself approached the health authorities in Akola and was admitted to the isolation ward on April 7 and was tested positive for the virus on Friday. On Saturday morning, he was found lying in the ward’s bathroom with a neck injury and was rushed to the operation theatre, where he died during surgery due to excessive bleeding,” Akola Collector Jitendra Papalkar told The Indian Express.

“He was asymptomatic and showed no signs of any distress till yesterday,” he added. When asked if the any weapon was found on the deceased, the collector denied.

Inspector Genteel of Police (Amravati Range) Makrand Ranade said, “He apparently used the glass window pane of the bathroom and it is clearly a case of suicide, however, we are investigating further. It is a restricted area, so the police do not have immediate access to the place.”

Papalkar added, “The man had arrived in Akola district on March 3 and had a travel history to Delhi. However, there is no report as yet, of him participating in the Tabligi event there. He had been reportedly staying in a madarsa in Akola.”

The district has, of late, emerged as one of the main hotspots for coronavirus in Vidarbha region, having recorded 13 positive cases so far.

