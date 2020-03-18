Coronavirus: Four passengers with ‘home quarantine’ stamp deboarded from train

Workers of central railway sanitising the Mumbai life line local train. After deboarding from the train, the four were taken to a government hospital in Palghar. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Workers of central railway sanitising the Mumbai life line local train. After deboarding from the train, the four were taken to a government hospital in Palghar. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Four persons who had returned from Germany recently were deboarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station Wednesday after co-passengers raised an alarm seeing stamps on their hands mentioning “home quarantine”.

The four were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 at Palghar station, which is 100 km from Mumbai, when the travel ticket examiners and also co-passengers raised an alarm seeing a stamp on their hands. They were supposed to be in home isolation for 14 days. Coronavirus India Updates March 18

They had flown down from Germany and were headed to Surat. They were screened at the Mumbai international airport, where they were found negative for coronavirus. However, they were advised 14 days of home quarantine, as mentioned in the stamp on their hands, a Western Railway official told PTI.

After deboarding from the train, they were taken to a government hospital in Palghar. “The doctor and the local authorities checked them and later allowed them to go ahead by road,” the official said.

From Monday, the Maharashtra government began marking all those who have been medically advised to self-quarantine with a stamp in indelible ink and the words ‘Home Quarantine’ in a bid to ensure they isolate themselves for 14 days. The ink is the same that is used to mark voters at elections.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the decision to mark those who have been advised home quarantine in this manner had been taken to install a sense of responsibility in them.

