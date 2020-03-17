Coronavirus outbreak: Parliament session won’t be cut short, says PM Modi

Citing the example of medical professionals and railway and airline employees, PM Modi said what would happen if they also seek relief from duty due to the health scare. (File) Citing the example of medical professionals and railway and airline employees, PM Modi said what would happen if they also seek relief from duty due to the health scare. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday made it clear that the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament would not be cut short due to coronavirus and said lawmakers should be seen doing their work at a time when the country was facing a health scare.

Addressing party members at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi made a strong pitch for the Parliament to carry out its business as per the schedule and urged MPs to spread awareness about COVID-19. The Budget Session is scheduled to continue till April 3.

“What will happen if medical professionals and railway and airline employees also speak about not working due to the health scare,” PM Modi reportedly said.

PM Modi also took an alleged swipe at BJP MP and former Union minister Vijay Goel, saying people should stop making calls, including writing letters, for the session to be curtailed due to coronavirus, PTI reported. Follow coronavirus LIVE updates

According to PTI, Goel had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Rajya Sabha Chairperson, urging them to consider adjourning their respective House sine die because of coronavirus as Parliament sees the presence of a large number of people.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with officers of concerned agencies to take stock of the preparedness to monitor and control the spread of coronavirus in the Parliament House Complex.

On Monday, AIADMK member in Rajya Sabha SR Balasubramoniyan and TMC’s Derek O’ Brien had called for adjournment of the ongoing session of Parliament in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu had ruled out adjournment of the session.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had suggested thermal screening facilities at all gates of the Parliament as members come from all states in the country. BJD leader Sasmit Patra talked about the need to increase the number of testing facilities.

