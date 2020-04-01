Coronavirus pandemic: Sri Lankan president requests financial support

Rajapaksa made the request on Wednesday during a telephone discussion with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (File) Rajapaksa made the request on Wednesday during a telephone discussion with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (File)

Sri Lankas president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is requesting that international financial organizations provide debt moratorium or debt deferment facilities to developing nations such as Sri Lanka which are adversely affected due to the new coronavirus.

Rajapaksa made the request on Wednesday during a telephone discussion with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Rajapaksa requested Ghebreyesus to speak with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, president of the World Bank, president of the Asian Development Bank and leaders of the leading bilateral lending nations to provide debt moratorium or debt re-profiling facilities for vulnerable developing countries like Sri Lanka whose economies depend on tourism exports remittances and foreign investment in debt and equity markets

Ghebreyesus said on Twitter that he discussed with Rajapaksa the health and economic impacts COVID19 can have on Sri Lanka and the whole region “I thanked him for mobilizing the whole of government in the fight against the coronavirus” he added.

Sri Lanka has imposed a curfew since March 20 locking down the whole country and banning nonessential travel. Police are strictly enforcing the law and have arrested thousands who have violated the curfew regulations.

Two people have so far died due to COVID19 while there are 142 positive cases.The coronavirus has dealt a severe blow to the country’s lucrative tourism and garment industries.

