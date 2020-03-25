Coronavirus Pandemic: People in Punjab, Chandigarh move out of homes despite curfew

On Tuesday, police had registered 232 FIRs and arrested 111 people for the curfew violation. (File) On Tuesday, police had registered 232 FIRs and arrested 111 people for the curfew violation. (File)

Despite the curfew, people in Punjab and union territory of Chandigarh moved out of their homes to buy essential items on Wednesday morning claiming that the authorities failed to ensure their home delivery as promised.

While the authorities have fixed different time slots in all districts for the delivery of essential commodities at doorsteps, people at several places complained that they did not get the items especially groceries, fruits and vegetables.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that Deputy Commissioners would ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities such as groceries, milk, fruits and vegetables through pre-identified hawkers or distributors, wherever possible.

The authorities said phone numbers of the designated vegetable sellers, grocery shops, pharmacies etc. were shared with the people so that they could get items home delivered.

“I have not been able to get vegetables delivered at my home,” said a resident of Mohali where district authorities had announced relaxation of curfew but withdrew the order later.

Left with no other choice, people went to their neighbourhood markets and shops to buy essential items and at some places, long queues were witnessed outside milk booths and pharmacies.

District authorities at most places had fixed the 6 am to 9 am slot for home delivery of milk while the timing for the supply of groceries and medicines was 8 am to 11 am.

At several places in the state, milk was delivered at people’s doorstep, while many complained of being forced to pay more for vegetables and fruits, as per initial reports. Newspapers at several places were not delivered.

The state government has released a district-wise list of helpline numbers for people.

Due to the curfew, there were some reports of farmers not able to reach cities to sell their produce including vegetables and other commodities.

A day after police used mild force against violators, people, barring at few places, largely remained indoors and adhered to the curfew restrictions imposed by the authorities.

“Most of the people have now understood and they did not venture out of their homes today (Wednesday),” said a police officer in Amritsar, adding that strict action will be taken against those who defy the restrictions.

On Tuesday, police had registered 232 FIRs and arrested 111 people for the curfew violation.

Punjab had imposed a state-wide curfew on Monday as a measure to check the spread of the deadly infection. It has reported 29 coronavirus cases so far.

