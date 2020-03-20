‘Janata curfew’: Railways cancels over 3,500 trains for Sunday, suspends onboard catering services indefinitely

CRPF personnel wear masks while on duty at a railway station in Kolkata. (Express photo: Partha Paul) CRPF personnel wear masks while on duty at a railway station in Kolkata. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

In view of the ‘Janata curfew‘ on Sunday, the Indian Railways has cancelled 1,300 long distance and 2,400 passenger trains scheduled for the day. However, the trains which have started their journey would be allowed to reach their destination.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said the passengers who wish to stay at stations during the ‘Janata curfew’ would be accommodated at stations and waiting areas.

IRCTC has also decided to shut food plazas, refreshment rooms, kitchens, and other static units for an indefinite period to discourage non-essential travels across India. Onboard catering services would also remain suspended from Sunday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Only packaged items, like snacks, tea and coffee may be served if there is a demand.

Railways have requested the catering contractors to “take care of the staff on humanitarian ground” during the time of closure.

On Thursday, the Railways had cancelled 84 more trains between March 20 to March 31. “All passengers having tickets in cancelled trains are being informed about it individually. No cancellation fee will be taken for these trains. Passengers will get 100-per cent refund,” an official said.

Although no positive case has been recorded in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has banned both domestic and foreign tourists from entering the state. In pic: With no passengers for the Shimla toy train, workers are busy cleaning a rail coach at Shimla Railway station on Friday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) Although no positive case has been recorded in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has banned both domestic and foreign tourists from entering the state. In pic: With no passengers for the Shimla toy train, workers are busy cleaning a rail coach at Shimla Railway station on Friday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

All concessions, except those to students, patients and disabled, in Indian Railways have also been suspended to discourage non-essential travel. This means that all other train concessions, like senior citizens, farmers, war widows, VIPs, delegates, etc. stand suspended for now.

The government has tightened the lockdown further, banning the landing of all international commercial passenger flights for a week from March 22.

In his address to the nation Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned against complacency on the coronavirus pandemic while asking people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm. He also reassured people against shortages, saying there was no need for hoarding.

An Indian Railways employee sanitises a train coach. (Express File Photo) An Indian Railways employee sanitises a train coach. (Express File Photo)

In a nearly 30-minute telecast, he said the March 22 ‘Janata Curfew’ would be a test of people’s “self-discipline” in fighting the virus. The only exception to the curfew would be doctors, media and providers of other essential services, and the PM urged people to thank them for five minutes at 5 pm on March 22 by ringing bells, clapping or other means.

