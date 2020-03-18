Coronavirus pandemic: China, South Korea seem to gain control as Europe locks down

Coronavirus pandemic: A currency trader checks the temperature of his colleague at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo: Ahn Young-joon) Coronavirus pandemic: A currency trader checks the temperature of his colleague at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo: Ahn Young-joon)

The global number of deaths caused by coronavirus crossed 7,500 Wednesday, with nearly 200,000 people infected as of now. The highest number of cases was reported in China, at 82,000, followed by Italy at 27,980 and Iran at 16,169 cases.

China, however, registered only one new case on Wednesday for the second consecutive day. The case was reported in Wuhan, the epicentre, which remains in total lockdown along with several parts of the country.

Coronavirus pandemic: Millions confined to homes as Europe locks down

Millions of people are confined to their homes across Europe as countries lock down to contain the spread of coronavirus. The whole of France was asked to remain indoors for at least two weeks as President Emmanuel Macron declared a war on the outbreak. Those who leave home to buy essentials were told to carry a document declaring their outing.

There are 100,000 policemen across the country to enforce the President’s direction, which warned that those in violation would be punished.

“We are at war, a public health war certainly. We are fighting not against an army or another nation. But the enemy is there, invisible and elusive and on the move,” Macros said Monday night.

Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic : Train commuters hold on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South Africa will revoke nearly 10,000 visas issued this year to people from China and Iran, and visas will now be required for other high-risk countries that had been visa-free, including Italy and the United States. (AP Photo: Themba Hadebe)

Italy has 32% of world’s coronavirus cases

In Italy, where over 2,500 people — 32 per cent of the world’s total cases, according to AFP — have died of coronavirus, some 60 million are entering their second week of lockdown. Nearly 30,000 are infected in the country.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reminded Italians that they have always known how to “get back up and start over with pride and determination.

“Our country has faced thousands of difficulties, world wars, the Fascist regime,” Conte said. “But the Italian people have always known how to get back up and start over with pride and determination. Never like now has Italy needed to be united.”

The country has put in place a $28 billion package to respond to coronavirus.

Spain and Germany have also taken extreme measures, including banning gathers and shutting non-essential services.

South Korea’s daily infections stay below 100 for fourth consecutive day

South Korea’s infections rose by 93 on Wednesday; the total count is 8,413. This is the fourth day the country is reporting less than 100 new infections, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). At least 83 people have died in the country.

The country has taken the approach of “test, test, test” to identify and treat patients. Testing was not to be restricted to those with a travel history — everyone with a cold, cough, and pneumonia was tested.

Explained | Why South Korea and Italy have produced vastly differing results

Coronavirus pandemic: Shoppers buying supplies at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Malaysia has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia and the fourth highest in Asia following a spike in recorded coronavirus cases after China, South Korea and Japan. (AP Photo) Coronavirus pandemic: Shoppers buying supplies at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Malaysia has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia and the fourth highest in Asia following a spike in recorded coronavirus cases after China, South Korea and Japan. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus hits all 50 states of the United States

In the US, the death toll due crossed 100 as the virus reached all 50 states. There are at least 5,600 cases in the country. President Donald Trump has now claimed that he knew it would turn out to be a pandemic.

“This is a pandemic,” Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

Over the last two months, however, Trump has claimed “we have it under control”, “it’s going to be just fine”, “we’ve had very good luck,” and “it’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

Pakistan cases rise to 237, PM Imran Khan says will spread further

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 237, with the Sindh province worst-hit with 172 cases, followed by 26 in Punjab, 16 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2 in Islamabad, reported PTI. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation, said, “I want to tell you that this virus will spread. As you have seen, it will spread, as it is spreading in the world and especially in countries that are far advance than us.” He added that the proposal to close down cities was rejected as it would hit hard poor people who “will die of hunger”.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un addresses nation amid coronavirus pandemic

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed the nation, saying it was “crucial” to improve the country’s health system. He was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a general hospital. While Kim said the plan to build the hospital was decided last December, some believe the construction is being hurried due to coronavirus. North Korea hasn’t reported a single case of coronavirus yet.

For more news on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd