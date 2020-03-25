Packed vegetables and ration at your doorstep soon: Chandigarh admin

India lockdown: Regarding the Senior Citizens staying without assistance, provision for Home delivery of medicines has also been ensured. Express Archive India lockdown: Regarding the Senior Citizens staying without assistance, provision for Home delivery of medicines has also been ensured. Express Archive

Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said that “administration will deliver essential items in a packed manner through government or private authorised sanitised agents right at the door step of residents.”

The administration will be rolling out a video also how people should receive the packed stuff, wash it and then use it.

“Every sector will have door to door delivery of ration items. Be it cooked food or those who can’t pay, for them there will be free ration packed and delivery will be at door step. All shops will be open but only for our authorized dealers and not people.

People have to stay at home and they just have to place order through numbers that they will be giving out,” the Adviser said.

“All items rations, medicines, vegetables will be home delivered in all sectors and peripheries. Chandigarh has 21 days’ supply of basic items. Citizens need not worry.”

Meanwhile, Governor, Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh V.P Singh Badnore presided over a review meeting through video conferencing with all the officers of tricity and reviewed the situation during the curfew period.

The Chandigarh Administration issued directions to the officials to maintain strictness during curfew and ensure that there is no unnecessary crowd or congestion anywhere on the streets. He directed the Police authorities to be strictly implement the orders. However, relaxation on case to case basis and on humanitarian grounds is to be given to people for emergency medical work, wherever required.

It was decided that coordination with Mohali and Panchkula authorities has to be maintained so that people coming from inter-state borders to reach or to go out of Chandigarh don’t find it difficult.

Further, it was also decided that the authorities of Mohali and Panchkula will respect the Passes and IDs issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, so that there should be no problems to the personnel including health staff, police, chemists etc and important supply chains are maintained.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh was also directed to respect the passes issued by the neighbouring Districts i.e. Mohali and Panchkula. It was also directed to ensure that the Government employees going for duty to banks, press, or the Government officials of the neighbouring states do not suffer while checking by the police during the curfew period.

Further, The Adviser Manoj Parida reviewed the availability of Essential items and it was assured that milk supply and newspaper will be provided to each house every morning throughout the Curfew period.

It was also decided that in the sector markets the ration store, Fruit & vegetable shop and medical store will be used as points for organizing door to door delivery. In periphery areas packed ration, fruit, vegetable etc will be provided door to door at fixed prices.

For Senior citizens staying without assistance

Regarding the Senior Citizens staying without assistance, provision for Home delivery of medicines has also been ensured. Medicines are available on call (Home Delivery) on these three numbers i.e. 9815272650, 9814055034 and 9876537241 from 10:00 AM to 07:00 PM. Moreover, the chemist shops in the city have already been allowed to open throughout the curfew.

The video conference was attended by Manoj Parida, Adviser, Arun Gupta, Home Secretary, A K Sinha, Finance Secretary, Sanjay Beniwal, DGP, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, all three Deputy Commissioners and SSPs and other senior officers of the administration.

"It is also informed that provision for Home delivery of medicines has also been ensured. Medicines are available on call (Home Delivery) on these three numbers i.e. 9815272650, 9814055034 and 9876537241 from 10 AM to 7 PM," the administration said.

Earlier in the day administration was planning sector wise relaxation to be given with people to be allowed not on vehicles but on foot. However all the plans got cancelled after PM Narendra Modi’s speech.

Hassles on Day 1

As Chandigarh administration had already imposed a curfew on Monday, residents had to face a bit of hassles with regard to essential commodities. Though there were people who had stocked up ration but there was problem related to milk purchases.

People were being pacified by administration time to time as messages were being sent out that they were still in the process of chalking out a way in making essential items available.

Cricket stadium and sports complex as jails

In view of the present scenario, UT Administration in an order issued that Cricket stadium sector 16 and Sports complex Manimajra have been declared as temporary jails for any temporary urgency.

