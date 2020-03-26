Coronavirus outbreak: From calls to local intel, all being used to track workers who returned home in UP

Santisation work going on in full swing at a Lucknow market on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Santisation work going on in full swing at a Lucknow market on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

APART FROM tracking people having a month-old foreign travel history, administration officials in all the districts, especially in eastern UP, are going all-out to track migrant workers who have returned home during the past few days and ensure that they are put in home quarantine. These people were working in other states as Maharashtra, Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

The districts began the process Tuesday and are taking help of village heads and local residents to trace them. Records of these persons are being prepared and district administration team, which includes doctors, are visiting their houses and checking their health condition. They are being advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

In some districts such as Prayagraj, the administration also issued notices to them. These notices are being pasted outside their houses warning local residents not to go inside the house and avoid interacting with them for 14 days.

To ensure that they complete the stipulated home quarantine period, government officials are also keeping a watch on them. Health officials are conducting check-ups and asking them to take precautions.

Meanwhile, district administration teams are also making announcements through loudspeakers, urging people to stay in their houses as much as possible. People are also been asked to practice social distancing to limit the virus spread.

“From Tuesday, we started the process of tracing people who had come from other states. Such people are being traced through several ways, including through local residents and government officials. List of such people are being prepared and district administration are getting their medical examinations done,” Chief Revenue Officer, Prayagraj, Bhanu Pratap Yadav.

“These people have been urged to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. So far, notices to around 850 such people have been issued. We are also keeping watch on people who had recently returned from abroad,” Yadav added.

The Indian Express spoke to officials in other districts including Aligarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Jaunpur and they all confirmed that lists are being prepared of people returning from other states and they are being advised to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

In some cases, the administration got complaint from neighbours of such people. The neighbours urged the administration to get medical check-up of people returning from other states done.

Government officials said to trace such people, they are mostly dependent on human intelligence. Government employees working on the field have been roped in to trace such persons. Village heads are being contacted to trace people who returned from other states.

The helpline number of the Chief Minister made calls to around 10,000 village heads for collecting such information, sources said.

The district administrations are getting lists of ‘foreign returns’ from the Airports Authority of India through the UP health department.

The Moradabad district administration which issued notices to 240 persons having a month-old foreign return history and put them along with their family members in home quarantine for 28 days, have also started process to trace people returning from other states. Notices have been pasted outside the houses of 240 people warning locals not to enter their houses and interact with them for 28 days.

“We have now contacting people returning from other states and advising them to be in home quarantine for 14 days. List of such people returning from other states are being prepared,” said Chief Medical Officer, Moradabad, M C Garg.

