Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab govt mulls bailing out those convicted for minor offences

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the Supreme Court had talked about decongesting the prisons. (File photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the Supreme Court had talked about decongesting the prisons. (File photo)

Punjab government is mulling giving bail to those convicted for minor offences and parole to those who had spent considerable time in jail in view of coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that the Supreme Court had talked about decongesting the prisons. “The final decision would, however, depend on the courts and the state Advocate General Atul Nanda was taking up the matter with the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he added.

Amarinder further said that the state government was taking all possible measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading further. Strict monitoring was being conducted of all those arriving from high-risk countries and so far, 116 suspected cases had been tested, he added.

He said that the government geared up to launch a door-to-door awareness campaign from Thursday and appealed to religious organisations and Dera heads to keep gatherings under 50.

After a series of review meetings with the health and other concerned departments, the Chief Minister said that while Punjab with one confirmed case, was so far safe, it could not afford to be complacent in the face of the globally spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister also said his government was also ready to look into providing mid-day meals to students at homes or, alternatively, putting money into their accounts, though no such request had been received so far.

Noting that mortality rate was higher among senior citizens and those with compromised immunity, he urged such people to take extra precautions, with their families also taking special care against the outbreak.

Appreciating the hard work of the doctors and other medical staff engaged in fighting the problem, Amarinder said the state had adequate life support system and medicines. A total of 1700 isolation beds were available, with the entire hostel of Gyan Sagar Medical College, Rajpura, dedicated for the purpose, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd