Coronavirus outbreak: Mizoram pastor, who recently travelled to Amsterdam, tests positive

A 50-year-old pastor in Mizoram, who had returned recently from Amsterdam, tested positive for the novel coronavirus late on Tuesday night, making it the second case in the Northeast.

Authorities in Mizoram and Assam told The Indian Express that the patient had returned to Delhi flying via Doha on March 15. The next day, he flew to Guwahati and changed flights to reach Aizawl. On March 18, he had fever and reportedly told his wife that he had been feeling unwell in Amsterdam too, before travelling. He isolated himself at home on showing symptoms, officials said.

On March 21, he informed Mizoram’s Health Department who came the next day to take his samples. On Tuesday night the samples tested positive at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital — and immediately the patient was shifted to the isolation ward at the Zoram Medical College in the state. His wife and two kids were also put in isolation wards, while officials have decided to disinfect the house.

Villages and localities in Mizoram have formed community-level special ‘task forces’, with participants from powerful NGOs and churches, to keep an eye on persons from financially weaker sections of the society, who might suffer due to any shortage of essential supplies.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old Manipuri woman, a medical student in the UK, tested positive, and the Manipur government soon after imposed an indefinite curfew to prohibit people from coming out of their homes.

