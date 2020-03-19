Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Railways cancels 84 more trains till March 31

The Indian Railways had cancelled 99 trains on Wednesday night. (Express File Photo) The Indian Railways had cancelled 99 trains on Wednesday night. (Express File Photo)

Amid the growing crisis over coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 more trains between March 20 to March 31, officials said. This takes the number of trains cancelled to 155.

“All passengers having tickets in cancelled trains are being informed about it individually,” an official said. Follow Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates

Indian Railways has cancelled 168 trains due to low occupancy in view of COVID19, from 20th March to 31st March. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PHaQxCj2Wy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Some of the trains cancelled are Pune-Jabalpur Special, Madgaon Express, LTT Nanded Express, Tadoba Express, New Delhi-Jabalpur Shridham Super Fast Express, Mumbai-Aurangabad Jan Shatabdi Express, Anand Vihar Terminal Gorakhpur Humsafar Express, Indore-Khajuraho Express, among others.

The Indian Railways had cancelled 99 trains on Wednesday night. The Western Central Railway and Northern Railway cancelled 11 trains each, while the South Central Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled 20 trains each on Wednesday. 32 trains were cancelled from Southern Railway, and five were cancelled from East Central Railway.

On Tuesday, the Railways had issued a set of guidelines to zonal railways for its catering staff stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing “should be deployed in the business of food handling on the Indian Railways”.

As a precautionary measure, most railway zones also increased the prices of their platform tickets to discourage large crowds.

The Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) witnessed a drop in their passengers. Passengers on WR dropped by around eight lakh to 32.26 lakh on Tuesday, as compared to 40.75 lakh who travelled in trains on Monday. Similarly, CR saw a drop of about 10 lakh passengers, with 39 lakh travelling on Tuesday, as against 49 lakh on Monday.

Chief PRO of CR, Shivaji Sutar said, “We urge passengers to travel only in case of emergency. We have been carrying out various awareness drives for the same. The cost of platform tickets has also been increased to work as a deterrent.”

