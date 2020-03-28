Coronavirus outbreak: From gurdwara that has emptied its golak, to a cop who tells women to train men in household chores

The supply of vegetables, fruits and other grocery items to Chandigarh has been delayed due to the lockdown and curfew at certain places in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country. The supply of vegetables, fruits and other grocery items to Chandigarh has been delayed due to the lockdown and curfew at certain places in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country.

Civil society, shrines and individuals have pitched in with novel ideas to help those rendered jobless amid the curfew and the national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. They are also working to keep people at home and deliver goods at doors step.

A look at what people are doing in various cities:

In Radha Swami colony of Fazilka, ASI Pawan Kumar moves on his motorcycle addressing women through a microphone asking them to keep engaged in work so they don’t roam on roads. “I want to tell all my sisters to teach the men all household chores like utensil cleaning, mopping, washing clothes and even cooking during the lockdown period. They will thus remain busy and not move out,” Kumar says, adding “it will be beneficial for you as well as they can be a helping hand”.

In village Natt, the gurdwara has emptied its ‘golak’ (donation box) and has decided to help the needy and those who have lost their jobs. Gurdwara committee has also decided to take langar door to door so that no one sleeps hungry.

In Ludhiana, a hotelier Bittu Gumber has offered his hotel to doctors, nurses and other health professionals who are on duty at the civil hospital and are away from their homes. He has also offered to arrange food for them.

In Faridkot, locals appreciated the move by district administration to mark circles at a distance of one metre to maintain social distancing in front of the public RO water systems. In Faridkot, people are dependent on RO water supply in most villages and hence they need to move out to get it. The move by DC Kumar Saurabh was also appreciated by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

In Tajpur Bet village, ration was distributed to the needy by calling them at a common place. The panchayat made sure that social distancing was maintained and the locals had their faces covered. Sukhwinder Jhajj, block samiti member, said, “Next time, we will do door to door distribution of ration”.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said he has released Rs 5 crore to the Deputy Commissioner under MPLAD scheme to fight the virus outbreak.

