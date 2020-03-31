Coronavirus outbreak: Assam reports its first case as 52-year-old tests positive

Assam records its first COVID-19 case. (PTI Photo) Assam records its first COVID-19 case. (PTI Photo)

A 52-year-old man from Assam’s Karimganj district tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the state’s first — and the Northeast’s third — COVID-19 case.

“A 52-year-old person has been found positive for Coronavirus and is Assam’s first #Covid19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The minister said that further details will be given on Wednesday. He asked people not to panic. Health officials have not given any details regarding the patient’s travel history yet.

#IndiaFIghtsCorona A 52-year-old person has been found positive for #Coronavirua and is Assam’s first #Covid19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2020

Earlier this month, a 50-year-old pastor in Mizoram, who had travelled to Amsterdam, and a 23-year-old Manipuri woman, a medical student in the UK, had tested positive.

On Monday, the Assam government announced a slew of relief measures for the poor in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

An official statement from the Chief Minsiter’s Office said that from April 1, 58 lakh families would be getting free rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Additionally, there would be a one-time cash assistance of Rs 1,000 for families without the NFSA card.

Around 2.7 lakh registered construction workers of the state would also be given Rs 1,000 each as one-time assistance. In view of the upcoming floods and monsoon, the government said it will speed up embankment repair and construction work from April 1.

Till Monday, 448 samples were tested in Assam and all were found negative.

