Coronavirus: Ordnance Factory Board allocates 285 beds for isolation wards

Medics outside an isolation ward of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a hospital in Hyderabad, (PTI Photo) Medics outside an isolation ward of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a hospital in Hyderabad, (PTI Photo)

Units under the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) across India have allocated 285 beds for COVID-19 isolation wards and have also started manufacturing masks, sanitisers and other equipment.

The Ministry of Defence, in a press statement, said, “Ordnance Factory Board has designated 285 beds for isolation wards handling COVID-19 cases. Of those 40 beds have been allocated at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, 30 each at Kolkata-based Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore and Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore, Pune-based Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Kanpur, Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Nagpur-based Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, 25 beds at Ordnance Factory Ambernath near Mumbai and 20 each at Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi in Chennai and Ordnance Factory Medak.”

Officials said that setting up of isolation ward and corresponding number of beds in OFB hospitals has been done as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s instructions in the Cabinet Secretary’s meeting on Tuesday.

OFB officials also said that work has already started in the OFB factories to manufacture masks, coveralls, tents, sanitisers and systems required for life support system. Masks are being manufactured at Ordnance Clothing Factory Shahajahanpur and Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi in Chennai.

Coveralls and tent at Ordnance Equipment Factory Kanpur, sanitisers at Ordnance Factory Khamaria near Jabalpur and Ordnance Factory Itarsi and items needed for life support system are being manufactured at Ordnance Factory Medak in Andhra Pradesh. Officials said the first batch of hand sanitisers was delivered from Ordnance factory on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd