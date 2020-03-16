Coronavirus: No fliers from EU, Turkey, UK to be allowed into India

A boy skates wearing a facemask amid COVID-19 spread concerns, in Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) A boy skates wearing a facemask amid COVID-19 spread concerns, in Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Further intensifying the lockdown induced by the global spread of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID 2019), the Centre Monday requested all airlines not to board India-bound passengers from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom.

This follows the suspension of all visas, and effectively means that even Indians currently in these countries may have trouble getting back home.

The government also announced compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. Both moves come into effect from the midnight of March 18 and will be in force till March 31.

The ministry of health reiterated the importance of social distancing, asking students to stay away from educational institutes. Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple has been closed for devotees. Several states, including Gujarat, Kerala, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, have announced closure of schools colleges and cinema halls.

“Expanding compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020 at the port of first departure. Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure,” reads the latest travel advisory.

While social distancing has been the buzzword ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision last week to not participate in Holi Milans, the ministry of health has now issued a detailed advisory on the practice, which includes closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc.), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres, postponing of examinations, encouraging private sector organisations/employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible, meetings through video conference and physical distancing of minimum one metre.

“Social distancing is a non-pharmaceutical infection prevention and control intervention implemented to avoid/decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community. This eventually leads to decrease in spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease,” the ministry has said.

During the daily briefing, joint secretary in the ministry of health, Lav Agarwal, dismissed reports about missing patients in Punjab.

