Coronavirus: Muted celebrations mark Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh in Pune

Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa without procession amid lockdown on Wednesday at Girgaum (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa without procession amid lockdown on Wednesday at Girgaum (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

On the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, which also happened to be new year’s day for many communities, celebrations remained both subdued and a closed-door affair.

Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh, which fell on Wednesday, saw no major celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many Maharashtrian families held low-key celebrations while some households did not celebrate the new year. The main activity of erecting the traditional gudi outside homes, too, was curtailed this year as many households could not buy the items needed for it, given the restrictions on movement in the last few days.

The homes where the gudi was seen used minimal material, with sugar candy strings and leaves of mango trees missing. “Since we are all living through very challenging times, my family decided not to prepare any special delicacies this year,” said Pavan Pansare, a resident of Pimpri.

Restrictions imposed on going outside, in effect for nearly 10 days, left many families with only a handful items to decorate the gudi. “We usually purchase new silk clothes, mango leaves and sugar candy strings from the market — all of which are used at the time of erecting the gudi. But, this time, we erected a plain gudi,” said Neha Bhosale, a home-maker.

South Indian communities from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, living in Pune, also skipped any major celebrations to mark Ugadi.

Common sights of garlands made of mango leaves adorning entrance doors and rangolis drawn outside homes did not feature in the day’s new year celebrations. Community members said no special pujas or temple visits were possible this year.

“I was supposed to return to my hometown in Tamil Nadu for Ugadi, but the plans had to be dropped. So, there are no celebrations this year,” said Kartik V.

The Marathi new year is also considered an auspicious day for buying new assets and every year, automobile dealers do brisk business on this day. This year, however, the shops remained closed on Gudi Padwa due to the lockdowns announced by the government to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

Apart from losing business on this important day, automotive dealers are also worried about the unsold BS-IV (Bharat Stage IV) engine vehicles. Pune RTO officials said they have not registered a single new vehicle on Wednesday as all the dealers’ shops remain shuttered due to the lockdown.

Neeraj Kudale, managing director of Ace Kudale Cars, said although sales had picked up in the first week of March, since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in the city, sales have plunged and then come to a complete halt with the lockdown.

“There is no sale happening at the moment. Everything has stopped,” said Kudale. He said the worry for many dealers – apart from loss of business -is the unsold BS-IV stock.

Kudale said the dealers were hopeful about a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court, which is likely to hear a plea for extension of the deadline on March 27.

“There must be over a 1,000 unsold BS-IV two-wheelers and scores of four-wheelers with the dealers. There are also premium cars of the BS-IV make which are unsold. The only way out for us is if the Supreme Court extends the deadline for the sale of BS-IV vehicles. The Fedearation of Automobile Dealers’ has approached the apex court and we are hoping to see some relief on March 27,” said Kudale.

