Coronavirus: 8 discharged from Mumbai hospital after testing negative twice in 24 hours

Days after they tested positive for COVID-19, eight patients from Mumbai became the first to be discharged in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The discharged patients include an elderly couple who had travelled to Dubai with a group of 40 and were among the first to test positive in the city.

Elsewhere, in Srinagar, the Union Territory administration said the Valley’s first coronavirus patient has recovered, while in UT of Ladakh two persons who had tested positive for the virus have recovered and were released from hospital.

While the authorities in J&K on Tuesday reported three fresh confirmed cases, including that of a Srinagar resident who has reportedly attended religious gatherings in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin shrine, Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, and also in Jammu, before arriving in Srinagar last week, no fresh case has been reported from Ladakh in the last five days.

Ladakh’s Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel said both cured patients have been moved to a quarantine facility and will remain under surveillance, PTI reported.

In Mumbai, among those discharged is a three-year-old who had tested positive two days after her father was found positive upon return from the US. Her father remains admitted in Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital – his condition is now stated to be stable and he has been put off ventilator support.

The eight people discharged from Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday had tested negative for COVID-19 twice in a gap of 24 hours, it was informed.

Government guidelines mandate at least two tests to come negative before a patient is discharged.

Civic officials in Mumbai said four others who have recovered will be discharged in two days.

