Maharashtra: Vidarbha man who died tests positive for Covid-19

Vidarbha recorded its second Covid-19 death after a 45-year-old man from Amravati who passed away on Thursday tested positive on Saturday.

“A 45-year-old man was admitted for three days in a private hospital before being shifted to a government hospital on Thursday around 12.30 am. He had developed pneumonia and passed away at 9.30 am. His samples were sent to Nagpur for test and he has tested positive for Covid-19,” Amravati Civil Surgeon Shyamsundar Nikam said.

“We have started the process of quarantining people who had come in contact with him, including those in private hospital,” Nikam added.

Nikam replied in negative when asked if the man had any travel history to Tablighi Jamats’ Delhi programme or elsewhere.

Earlier, on Saturday last, a 45-year-old municipal teacher from Buldana had passed away after developing pneumonia. He later tested positive for the virus.

